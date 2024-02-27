‘Bluey’ Threatens ‘Oppenheimer’ with New Release

A movie about the Manhattan Project and the creation of weapons of mass destruction and an Australian children’s show about a family of cartoon dogs sound like two things that would never go together. Still, Bluey might be throwing a massive curveball at Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer (2023) by dropping its own massive bomb.

Along with announcing a surprise additional episode, Bluey’s season finale will be the longest episode in the show’s history, a full 28 minutes long. While that might not sound like anything too bombastic, the reaction from the show’s dedicated fanbase is predicted to rival that of the Oscar-nominated film.

A report from iNews shares that fans have been picking apart the trailer for the season finale (seen below) as to what the final episode could be about, and it has been compared to Oppenheimer as one of the biggest fandom events. Still, there are several bits and pieces for fans to pick apart and construct their own theories about how the season will end.

A Big Bluey Bombshell

While we won’t truly know the outcome of the new episodes until they drop, that hasn’t stopped the dedicated Bluey buffs out there from drawing conclusions based on what Joe Brumm and the other animators at Ludo Studios have shown us already. The teaser doesn’t give viewers much to work with, but evidence shows that the creators have been breadcrumbing viewers throughout season 3.

A consensus amongst the fans of the beloved animated series is that the series finale will deal with the theme of change in one way or another. However, the “change” in question might be a multiple-choice answer. The post on r/Bluey below dissected various images from the teaser and explored other pieces of evidence in previous episodes, pointing to just how much this upcoming change will affect the show.

What’s Bugging Bluey?

Anything and everything from a wedding to a pregnancy announcement to the family leaving their home in Brisbane has been theorized by the fans, but the comments on the thread have unpacked several predictions that begin to take more and more shape. Especially when the show’s creator shares his two cents.

u/AnythingAlfred613 shares that Bluey is indeed worried about something big happening and that the Heeler family will be traveling in the new episode. However, the user also shares interviews with Bluey creator Joe Brumm that point toward a wedding episode.

The user writes,

“In his 2021 interview, Brumm briefly mentions wanting to do a wedding episode so he can show a traditional Australian wedding from a child’s perspective.”

And

“In his 2023 interview, he briefly mentions the wedding again, and then talks about Season 3’s finale, which will be “a powerful, somber affair” that probably takes the cake for both his favorite episode overall and the series’ best episode altogether…”

A “powerful, somber affair” certainly backs up that Oppenheimer comparison, and it hardly feels like a wedding fits that description (unless you’re a Game of Thrones fan). However, another suggestion points out that Bluey, Bingo, and the rest of the Heelers might be leaving their native Brisbane and moving to other adventures.

u/Beautiful_Software93 points out in another post that “The Sign” will be about the Heelers moving, and the evidence was shown during the “Hammerbarn” episode.

The user writes,

“At the beginning of Hammerbarn, when they are working on the gutters, Chili says “This place is falling apart” and Bandit says “Nothing lasts forever”. Then at the end, while checking out and the cashier takes everything out of the shopping cart, Bluey says “We worked so hard on our houses” and Bingo says “I wasn’t ready to take them down”. Then Chili says “I know. I guess nothing lasts forever” with a thoughtful face.” “I think they will move, and then the show will take a break (maybe a year or so), and Season 4 will start with new friends and neighbors. It makes me sad and I hope I am wrong but it likely will happen.”

“Nothing lasts forever” is undoubtedly the most sombering line we could probably expect from a colorful show about cartoon dogs, but it hits like an icy blast looking back. While this doesn’t confirm suspicions, it’s enough to change many assumptions.

The final episodes will premiere on April 7 and April 14, 2024, but fans still have over 150 different episodes to enjoy (as well as a wealth of content to create theories with) on Disney+ and Disney Junior. Until then, all we can do is wait and see what happens.

