Academy Awards Snub ‘Oppenheimer,’ Reward Worst Marvel Film

In a surprising announcement, the Academy Awards have snubbed Best Picture favorite Oppenheimer (2023) in favor of the critically maligned Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023).

Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer is one of the best films of 2023. Not only did it gross nearly $1 billion, but it received critical acclaim, with incredible performances from Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, Emily Blunt as Katherine Oppenheimer, Matt Damon as General Leslie Groves, Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock, and Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss.

The movie was also praised for its technical elements, including its cinematography, sound design, and visual effects, which is why it’s so strange that the Academy Awards have snubbed the film in favor of arguably the worst Marvel Studios film ever made.

The Academy Awards Drop ‘Oppenheimer’ in Favor of ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

Today, the Academy of Motion Pictures announced its shortlist for Best Visual Effects. However, people noticed one film missing from the list of 20 motion pictures: Oppenheimer. Instead, they were surprised to see Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on that list.

Part of what makes this so shocking is that the movie looks terrible. Not only does everything feel fake in the Quantum Realm, but some of the visuals are the worst in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. All you need to do is look at MODOK, and you’ll understand.

Still, Ant-Man 3 is sitting here with a chance to win an Oscar for Best Visual Effects, and Oppenheimer is nowhere to be seen, which is odd since Ant-Man is known for shrinking to the size of an atom while Oppenheimer learned how to blow it up.

Naturally, fans are upset that one of the year’s best films is nowhere on the list. That being said, it will have plenty of other opportunities to win Oscars. And it’s not like there aren’t any other movies with incredible VFX.

The Full Best Visual Effects Shortlist

While it may be surprising to see Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania on the shortlist without Oppenheimer, there are still 19 other movies vying for an actual nomination. While some of them are still questionable, there are plenty of worthy contenders.

Some highlights include The Marvels (2023), Barbie (2023), Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023), Godzilla: Minus One (2023), Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023), Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023), and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (2023).

Here’s the complete list of the potential nominees for the Academy Award for Best Visual Effects:

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quanumania (Marvel Studios)

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (Warner Bros.)

Barbie (Warner Bros.)

The Boys in the Boat (Amazon MGM Studios)

The Creator (20th Century Studios)

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (Paramount Pictures)

Godzilla: Minus One (Toho)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Marvel Studios)

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (Walt Disney Pictures)

Killers of the Flower Moon (Apple Original Films/Paramount Pictures)

The Marvels (Marvel Studios)

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (Paramount Pictures)

Napoleon (Apple Original Films/Sony Pictures)

Nyad (Netflix)

Poor Things (Searchlight Pictures)

Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire (Netflix)

Society of the Snow (Netflix)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Sony Pictures)

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (Paramount Pictures)

Wonka (Warner Bros.)

Which film had your favorite visual effects in 2023? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!