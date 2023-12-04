Florence Pugh Attacked on Stage, Possibly Hurt During ‘Dune’ Press Event

One of the world’s most beloved celebrities was attacked during a press event.

It seems like the last few years have ushered in a new resurgence of summer blockbusters. While Marvel has slowly lost its grip at the box office, high-quality action films are picking up steam in unprecedented ways. The box office has been absolutely dominated in the last few years by incredibly engaging, high-octane films like Top Gun: Maverick, Oppenheimer (2023), and, of course, Dune (2021), and with even more exciting films on the way like Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, it seems like the genre of high-quality, impressive action movies is here to stay. Dune: Part Two has become one of the most talked about films of the year despite it getting delayed.

During a press event at Comic-Con in Brazil, part of the cast of Dune: Part Two (2024) took the stage alongside director Denis Villeneuve. After the success of the original Dune in 2021, the sequel quickly became one of the most anticipated blockbusters of all time. Unfortunately, the sequel would ultimately get delayed as a result of the writers’ and actors’ strikes that occurred earlier in 2023. Instead of releasing on October 20, 2023, Dune: Part Two is now slated to release on March 1, 2024.

The Hollywood strikes affected hundreds, if not thousands, of film and television projects, forcing students to act quickly once they ended. The strikes meant that actors were not able to promote their films, leaving some movies without the crucial marketing and advertising that they would normally receive.

Dune: Part Two features an all-star cast, with Timothée Chalamet, Zendeya, and Josh Brolin all reprising their roles from the original Dune (2021). Austin Butler, Dave Bautista, Florence Pugh, and Christopher Walken are all set to join the ranks in the sequel.

However, this press event would not go smoothly, with Florence Pugh being essentially attacked while on stage.

While on stage, an item was thrown at Pugh, striking her in the face. Video of the incident went viral on social media, with fans becoming incredibly angry.

The full video can be seen below:

Someone threw something at Florence Pugh and hit her in the face at Brazil Comic Con #Dune2

pic.twitter.com/244KrZteRi — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) December 3, 2023

We aren’t sure what exactly was thrown at Pugh, as the item itself is really hard to make out. We’re incredibly disappointed that could happen to anyone, let alone someone as sweet and likable as Florence Pugh. At this time, it has not been confirmed whether or not Florence was injured as a result of this incident.

The 27-year-old United Kingdom actress made a name for herself through releases like Midsommar (2019) and Little Women (2019). Florence made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in 2021’s Black Widow. Florence also starred in the global phenomenon that was Oppenheimer (2023). Florence also had a standout role in Don’t Worry Darling (2022), a film that was embroiled in controversy.

Are you excited for Dune: Part Two? Did you enjoy the original Dune?