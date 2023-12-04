‘Wednesday’ Hires Original ‘Addams Family’ Star After Firing Current Cast

If you are a fan of the hit Netlfix series Wednesday, or The Addams Family, get ready because we have some news for you that will twist nostaliga into one of the most popular shows around.

Wednesday debuted on Netflix in 2022 and took the world by storm.

Wednesday, had achieved remarkable success, surpassing 1 billion hours of viewership within the initial 19 days of its release. The series has secured its position as the third most popular show in Netflix’s history, based on the platform’s watch-time metrics. With an impressive 1.02 billion hours watched, Wednesday joins the elite group of Netflix shows that have crossed the 1 billion hour milestone, trailing behind only Squid Game and Stranger Things 4 on the streaming service’s all-time popularity ranking.

While Wednesday’s success places it third in Netflix’s popularity hierarchy, it falls behind the 1.35 billion hours watched for Stranger Things 4, recognized as Netflix’s most-watched English language series. Additionally, Squid Game maintains its dominance as the most-watched show on Netflix overall, boasting a staggering 1.65 billion hours viewed, according to Netflix’s official charts.

Regardless, for a show with no following to do so well during its first season was truly unprecedented.

Wednesday emerges as a spinoff from the immensely popular The Addams Family, shifting the spotlight onto 16-year-old Wednesday Addams. Recognizable by her pale countenance, black braids, and psychic abilities, Wednesday finds herself expelled from high school after taking a stand against bullies targeting her brother Pugsley. In response, Morticia Addams and Gomez Addams make the decision to enroll her in Nevermore, an institution tailored for those with supernatural inclinations.

Helmed by the creative minds of Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, the series stars Jenna Ortega in the central role, accompanied by a stellar ensemble featuring Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Hunter Doohan, Percy Hynes White, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Georgie Farmer, Naomi J. Ogawa, Christina Ricci, and Moosa Mostafa. The visionary Tim Burton directs this captivating narrative.

The show brings back icons from The Addams Family, including not only our leading lady Wednesday Addams, but Pugsley Addams, Morticia Addams, Gomez Addams, Thing, and Uncle Fester.

The Addams Family, initially a creation of cartoonist Charles Addams, has seen considerable success across various mediums. The franchise achieved significant popularity with its debut as a single-panel cartoon in The New Yorker in the late 1930s. Its darkly humorous take on the macabre quickly resonated with audiences.

The Addams Family transcended the comic strip to become a cultural phenomenon. In the 1960s, it was adapted into a beloved television series, featuring characters like Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester, Grandmama, and the disembodied hand, Thing. The show, despite lasting only two seasons, left an indelible mark on popular culture.

Decades later, The Addams Family found success on the big screen with a string of live-action films in the early 1990s. The films, starring actors like Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia, and Christopher Lloyd, blended humor and the macabre, captivating audiences and solidifying the family’s place in cinematic history.

The franchise’s continued success is evident in various adaptations, including animated series, video games, and a Broadway musical.

Considering Wednesday is building off the success and nostalgia of The Addams Family, it has been incredibly exciting to see the above names come to life in this new adaptation of the family’s story.

Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) shared a few theories as to what will happen during season two of Wednesday, which is set to be filmed in Ireland next year. One theory was confirmed: another Addams Family member will be introduced in season two.

Wednesday season 2 is on the way… until then, it’s time to discuss your best fan theories. #TUDUM

Some ideas were swirling that this could mean that Grandmama or Cousin It would be taking center stage, however, the cast is unsure as to what character it will be. According to the video, the second season of Wednesday is being kept under lock and key when it comes to the plot, so much so that producer Jenna Ortega is not even certain as to what will happen.

Wednesday has been hit with some negative press as of late, so it will be nice to see the show bring in a “familiar” face. The show has already lost Percy Hynes White, who plays Xavier Thorpe due to sexual assault allegations, as well as Thora Birch, who walked off of set before completing her filming forever. Additionally, Ortega has been making headlines after she left the Scream franchise.

Season two of Wednesday is set to be even spookier and darker in tone, as the show looks to take itself even more seriously when it releases. At the moment, the projected date is 2024; however, the SAG-AFTRA strike put off production for over 100 days. Therefore, the timeline may have to be adjusted.

What Addams Family member would you like to see introduced in season 2?