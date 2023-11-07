Updates Revealed After Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ Lead Cast Quits Show Mid-Filming

Wednesday has been on a roller coaster with ultimate highs and some tragic lows. While the show is only building on success with a dedicated audience who cannot wait for the next season, the show has been losing lead characters left, right and center. With this, comes a production nightmare as the second season attempts to wrap in order for a debut day to be released.

While Netflix has an astounding 247.2 million subscribers, destroying the likes of Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Max, Peacock, Paramount+, and any other streaming service, there are certain shows that have helped the series achieve that success.

One major hit show has been Squid Game. Even though the South Korean drama series has been consumed by a Western audience via subtitles, the show still shattered records with 1.65 billion hours of viewing time in the first 28 days. No other show has yet to come close to that success, and it is quite incredible that a non-English speaking show was able to achieve such greatness.

The second season of the show was reportedly filming this summer, so hopefully, we are able to heard of a second season release day update in the coming months.

In second and third place on the Netflix show rankings are Stranger Things and Wednesday. Stranger Things had 1.35 billion watch hours for season 4 while Wednesday has 1.4 billion. As Stranger Things will be entering its fifth and final season, many have dubbed Wednesday as the official replacement for the series.

While Stranger Things deals with the unnatural as teenagers navigate evil, Wednesday does the same. Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s CEO has also chimed in as of late to share that both shows will be top priority for the streaming platform once the strike concludes.

Wednesday is a live-action fantasy comedy series focused on coming-of-age, and it’s created by Al Gough and Miles Millar. This series is notable as it marks Tim Burton’s first venture into live-action television, where he also makes his directorial debut for TV.

Jenna Ortega, known for her role in the series YOU, Scream, X, Insidious, Stuck in the Middle, Jane the Virgin, and more takes on the titular character of Wednesday. Additionally, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán portray Wednesday’s well-known parents, Gomez and Morticia Addams. In the show we also have the original Wednesday Addams, Christina Ricci as a full circle moment.

The plot of the series unfolds following our lead, braided-hair character’s expulsion from school due to an incident involving live piranhas in the pool, Wednesday Addams faces disciplinary action for retaliating against the boys who bullied her brother, Pugsley, during a water polo match. Her parents, Gomez and Morticia Addams, decide to enrol her at their own alma mater, Nevermore Academy. This private school is known for its unique enrollment of monstrous outcasts, and it’s situated in the town of Jericho, Vermont.

Again, while the show has achieved massive success, it seemingly cannot hold its lead cast.

A few months ago, it was announced that Percy Hynes White, who plays Xavier Thorpe, our bruiting painter and long-term love interest of Wednesday would be written out of the second season. In the first season, Wednesday sees Xavier as the potential villain, and while talking with him, her desire to hate him is mixed with her feelings of wanting to be around him more.

The who had a fantastic silent chemistry on screen, and at the end of the first season, we saw the pair share phone numbers before departin g nevermore for the break. This was certainly the beginning of what was set to be the overarching love interest for our titular character that would slowly burn into a flame as the franchise carried out.

White was reportedly accused of trying to get a woman drunk at a party he was hosting, and while none of these accusations have been proven true, Netflix removed White from the franchise.

Now that one lead role was out, losing a second would be tragic, right?

A few days ago, we reported, “Wednesday has now been hit with a blow following the news that Thora Birch, who joined the show in a regular role, has had to quit without completing her scenes.” Thora Birch is well-known for being in many different films, including Hocus Pocus.

A representative for MGM, who produces the series, said, “Thora has returned to the States to attend to a personal matter and will not be returning to the production.”

Birch has reportedly had to go home to deal with an illness in the family. It’s also reported that, while Birch didn’t complete her scenes, she had finished filming the bulk of the show.

The Independent recently shared more information on Birch’s haste exit, and stated, “It turns out, according to Birch, that her decision stemmed from creative decisions.”

The publication continued with a quote from Birch, “That became such a fluid, moving situation artistically, creatively from episode to episode. I had filmed a certain amount and there were some questions about how much more to go with that character and there were just some changes and adjustments made. It didn’t work out that I would be able to go back, so they are finding their own solutions.”

Birch was cast as Wednesday’s dorm mother, Tamara Novak.

Overall, season two for the show is in the works. It will be interesting to see what direction Tim Burton takes the show. Jenna Ortega, our lead character, is currently filming Beetlejuice 2 with Burton as Lydia Deetz’s daughter.

Are you looking forward to season 2 of Wednesday on Netflix?