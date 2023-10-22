Netflix to Replace Record-Breaking ‘Wednesday’ With New “Series”

If you have internet and a laptop — or any sort of streaming device, it is highly likely that you are a subscriber to a few streaming services. Netflix has been the leader of streaming as it was the original player in the game, having 247.2 million paid subscribers worldwide as of the third quarter of 2023.

Of course, other competitors such as Disney+, Amazon Prime, Max (previously HBO Max), Paramount+, Hulu, Peacock, and more are competitors in the game, but none have yet to achieve the following popularity and success levels that Netflix holds.

Over the history of Netflix, the company has maintained a content catalog that was earlier delivered via mail. When the technology infrastructure became available, Netflix pioneered video technology, which revolutionized home-based video entertainment.

Founded in 1998 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph, the history of Netflix’s founding must be situated amidst the dot com bubble. This was a time when online businesses would sell consumer goods directly via their dot com domains.

In September 1999 Reed Hastings implemented a subscription-based business model. Netflix, although unprofitable until the mid-2000s, survived the dot com bubble. The company offered DVDs via US Postal Service and had put up its catalog online. Relying on US Postal Service’s delivery meant that Netflix could focus on their core offerings of a curated and personalized catalog.

Netflix’s unique offering was its web-based catalog of films. Instead of having storefronts, the primary means by which customers could access the catalog was online. This meant that every user in every part of the country could have access to the full library that Netflix possessed, rather than being limited to the titles the nearest stores carried. This also meant that users could shop around for the films they wanted to watch in the leisure of their homes.

Today, of course, Netflix is a streaming service, which has award-winning and record-breaking shows such as Squid Games, Stranger Things, Wednesday, Bridgerton, Love is Blind, Too Hot to Handle, and so much more. The service not only streams popular movies and shows but continues to innovate and create their own content.

As we mentioned Wednesday, The Addams Family spin-off produced and directed by the iconic Tim Burton has blown up past all possible beliefs, becoming one of the most streamed shows to ever grace the platform.

Wednesday is the most-watched series of all time with 1,718,800,000 hours watched. This has a completed viewing equivalent of 252,100,000 views. Previously, Stranger Things season 4 held the title.

Wednesday is a live-action coming-of-age fantasy comedy series created by Al Gough and Miles Millar. The series marks Burton’s first live-action show and his TV directing debut.

Wednesday stars YOU actress Jenna Ortega in the title role, while Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán play Wednesday’s famous parents, Gomez and Morticia Addams. Other famous actors include The Sandman’s Gwendoline Christie and even the film version’s star Christina Ricci. The eight-part comedy-drama series shows the iconic character from The Addams Family in a whole new light.

Wednesday Addams is expelled from her school after dumping live piranhas into the school’s pool in retaliation for the boys’ water polo team bullying her brother Pugsley. Consequently, her parents Gomez and Morticia Addams enroll her at their high school alma mater Nevermore Academy, a private school for monstrous outcasts, in the town of Jericho, Vermont.

Wednesday’s cold, emotionless personality and her defiant nature make it difficult for her to connect with her schoolmates and cause her to run afoul of the school’s principal Larissa Weems. However, she discovers she has inherited her mother’s psychic abilities, which allow her to solve a local murder mystery.

The series became so popular, that it shattered Netflix with 341.23 million hours viewed in the first week, not only making Wednesday a hit, but Jenna Ortega a household name.

In the recent past, we have discussed how Wednesday is a likely contender and replacement for Stranger Things. The Stranger Things franchise following the story of Eleven, Mike Wheeler, Will Byers, Dustin Henderson, Max Mayfield, Nancy Wheeler, Steve Harrington, Jim Hopper and more in their experiences facing the Upside Down, the Demogorgon, and Vecna has been territorial on Netflix.

The series just aired season 4, and with season 5 wrapping up the grossly popular series, Netflix will be looking for a new creepy paranormal series to fill the void for their viewers. Enter, Wednesday.

Wednesday has already been confirmed for season 2, and with the insane popularity that the show had from just one season, it seems likely that Netflix will place a heavy emphasis on using the Tim Burton series to replace Stranger Things.

But it looks like Netflix will be expanding upon Wednesday in such great detail that they will also be replacing the show with a game.

After success in its original movies and TV shows, Netflix is now set to deliver big in the video gaming industry. Last year, the platform put up a billboard in Los Angeles that read: “Wait, Netflix Has Games?” hinting at its upcoming venture.

In September, Netflix’s co-CEO Greg Peters shared with the investors his vision of venturing into games across all platforms.

“We know we’re not going away…because someday we’re going to be everywhere with games across all devices that we serve,” reported The Wall Street Journal.

In an apparent bid to expand its catalog, in the next few months, Netflix is set to introduce its users to games based on hit shows such as Squid Games and Wednesday that the subscribers will be able to play on their mobile devices. Black Mirror is also in talks to become a game.

Currently, Netflix does not charge people to play mobile games on the app – all users need is a monthly Netflix subscription. As it stands, the streaming service offers more than 70 games on its platform and is said to be outlining plans to expand towards the end of the year.

So, from this we can see what pieces of IP Netflix is targeting for their future, and Wednesday is among the top three.

What do you think about Netflix creating games based on their hit shows?