Jenna Ortega Banned From Returning as Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’

Jenna Ortega made the Netflix character Wednesday Addams a cultural phenomenon, instantly becoming an icon for the streaming platform.

Jenna Ortega’s career began at a very young age, and she quickly gained recognition for her work in various television shows and movies. She made her acting debut in 2012, appearing in an episode of the popular series Rob and soon went on to star in shows like Jane the Virgin and Stuck in the Middle. Her early roles showcased her acting talent and set the stage for her future success.

In 2019, Jenna’s career took a significant leap when she was cast as Ella Lopez in the third season of the popular Netflix series You. Her portrayal of Ella was well-received and marked her presence in the streaming platform’s catalog, setting up what would easily become her most iconic role, at least to date.

Though Ortega certainly began to make waves playing one of the lead roles in the Scream franchise, it was her portrayal of Wednesday Addams in Netflix’s reboot of the iconic The Addams Family franchise that truly catapulted her to stardom. The series, which was released in 2022 and is simply called Wednesday, follows the coming-of-age story of Wednesday, the morbid and quirky daughter of the Addams family. Jenna’s performance as Wednesday was praised for her ability to capture the essence of the character while adding a modern twist to the iconic role.

Directed by legend Tim Burton, the show’s first season not only showcased Jenna’s acting talent but also introduced her to a broader audience, solidifying her status as a rising star in the industry. Her portrayal of Wednesday Addams demonstrated her range as an actress, successfully navigating the complex character’s dark humor and unique personality.

Netflix has shared that the second season of Wednesday is a top priority for the streaming platform once the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes come to an end. As a matter of fact, the streaming platform has placed Wednesday at the top of the priority list for writers– who have now returned to work– alongside Stranger Things Season 5. With Stranger Things already confirmed to be in its last season, many insiders have speculated that the Tim Burton-led show will be the next flag-bearer for the streaming platform, with reports that they have plans for multiple seasons.

While no casting decisions have been confirmed, it seems that the show is facing a couple of issues. There have been rumors that Percy Hynes White will not be back as Xavier Thorpe in the upcoming second season of the Netflix show. White has faced allegations of sexual misconduct, and this has led some to speculate that he won’t return. However, it’s important to note that these are just rumors and haven’t been confirmed.

Interestingly enough, Netflix is vying for a chance to be a part of a very busy schedule for Jenna Ortega. Once the SAG-AFTRA strikes come to an end, Ortega is already set to play the role of Lydia’s daughter in Warner Bros.’ Beetlejuice 2. It should be noted that this project will also take Tim Burton away from Netflix. In addition, a Scream 7 has already been confirmed, as well, and Ortega is set to reprise her role as Tara Carpenter in the hit horror franchise.

Right now, however, we’re still in the middle of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes and a new rule was just released that will keep Jenna Ortega from being Wednesday Addams until the strikes come to an end.

SAG-AFTRA has now issued guidelines on Halloween costumes for actors and actresses as the ongoing strikes continue. The union has shared that no one is to dress as characters, which would be against strike guidelines.

The organization shares that members may dress up as characters from non-struck content, like an animated TV show, and they should choose costumes that are “inspired by generalized characters and figures” rather than from struck content. In addition SAG-AFTRA tells its members not to post photos of costumes on social media that are inspired by struck content.

“Let’s use our collective power to send a loud and clear message to our struck employers that we will not promote their content without a fair contract,” they shared.

Even though Ortega would obviously not be returning to work until the ongoing strike comes to an end, these new guidelines show that she is actually banned from becoming Wednesday Addams at all, at least until the matters have been resolved.

What are your thoughts on Jenna Ortega as Wednesday? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!