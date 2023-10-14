‘Beetlejuice 2’ Reportedly Being Rushed Because Jenna Ortega

Jenna Ortega has an enormously busy schedule right now, and reports indicate that’s forcing Warner Bros to rush the production of the long-awaited Beetlejuice 2.

Beetlejuice 2, the decades-later sequel to the beloved Tim Burton horror comedy film, has been widely promoted as starring Jenna Ortega as the thematic heart of the movie. While Michael Keaton’s ghost with the most may be the title character, Burton has made it pretty clear that his new favorite star is the actual main character.

It is thus pretty troubling news (per TheWrap) that Warner Bros is prepared to rush to finish Beetlejuice 2 as quickly as possible. Reportedly, since the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes have shut down production on virtually every film and television show in Hollywood, the pressure to get Jenna Ortega projects wrapped up before she needs to head to the next is getting dire.

Specifically, it seems that Warner Bros is desperate to get Beetlejuice 2 in the can before Jenna Ortega is contractually required to start production on Scream 7, the latest installment of another horror franchise that the actress has become a major part of in recent years. The Scream franchise is produced by Paramount, one of Warner Bros’ major competitors in Hollywood, which must add an extra level of urgency.

Jenna Ortega first starred in Scream (2022), the legacy sequel that brought Wes Craven and Kevin Williamson’s slasher series back to prominence. She reprised the role of Tara Carpenter in this year’s Scream VI and is reported to return in the upcoming seventh movie.

As though she were not busy enough with Beetlejuice 2 and Scream 7, Jenna Ortega also stars in the Netflix series Wednesday, which is being positioned as the streaming platform’s new hit supernatural horror comedy after Stranger Things ends. The first season of Wednesday starred Ortega as the eponymous member of the Addams Family, who finds herself shipped off to a boarding school for spooky kids and forced to solve a series of mysterious killings.

Basically, the actress is Hollywood’s go-to killer queen, and Warner Bros, Paramount, and Netflix are all desperate to make sure they can fit their movies and TV shows into her schedule as soon as the strike lifts.

Beetlejuice 2 will star Jenna Ortega as the daughter of Lydia Deetz (a returning Winona Ryder) who finds herself the target of the bio-exorcist ghost Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton) in some form of generational transference. In addition to Ryder and Keaton, the movie will also bring back Catherine O’Hara as Delia Deetz.

New characters played by Willem Dafoe, Justin Theroux, and Monica Bellucci will be introduced, while it has been heavily rumored that longtime Tim Burton collaborator Johnny Depp may appear in a small role.

However, before that can happen, Warner Bros has to get the movie done, and fast.

