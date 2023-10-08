Star Olivia Rodrigo Confirms ‘Stranger Things’ Replacement

Music sensation and actress Olivia Rodrigo recently confirmed details about the replacement for Stranger Things.

Stranger Things is a wildly popular Netflix franchise that has captured the hearts of viewers around the world. Created by the Duffer Brothers, this science fiction-horror series is set in the 1980s and pays homage to the pop culture of that era, particularly the works of Stephen King and Steven Spielberg.

The story revolves around a group of kids in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, who encounter supernatural forces and government conspiracies when a young boy named Will Byers disappears under mysterious circumstances. The series seamlessly blends elements of horror, mystery, and nostalgia, making it a nostalgic trip down memory lane for adults and an exciting adventure for younger audiences.

The franchise has expanded beyond the original TV series, with the release of tie-in novels, comics, and video games that delve deeper into the world of Hawkins and its inhabitants. Stranger Things has also spawned a dedicated fanbase and has catapulted its young cast, including Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard, to stardom. The show’s ability to balance supernatural suspense with heartwarming friendships and coming-of-age themes has been a key factor in its success. Its nostalgic references to 1980s music, fashion, and technology have resonated with audiences of all ages, creating a unique cultural phenomenon that continues to grow.

The franchise’s success has not been limited to the small screen; it has also ventured into merchandise, including action figures, clothing lines, and even themed events. The anticipation for each new season is palpable, with fans eagerly awaiting the next installment to see how the story of Eleven, Mike, Dustin, Lucas, and the rest of the gang unfolds.

While many fans have loved the Stranger Things franchise, all good things must come to an end eventually. Netflix and the Duffer Brothers have already confirmed that Stranger Things Season 5 will be the final installment of the franchise but that a spinoff is hopeful for the future. In addition, fans who really love the series can check out the prequel stage play titled Stranger Things: The First Shadow.

There have been numerous suggestions as to what Netflix might use as its Stranger Things replacement in the future, and recent comments from music sensation and star Olivia Rodrigo have given even more insight into the most likely replacement, essentially with confirmation about what’s coming next.

Olivia Rodrigo, the breakout star of 2021, made a significant impact on the music industry with her debut album SOUR. Before beginning a music career that has taken off in astounding fashion over the last couple of years, Rodrigo grew up on the Disney Channel. Best known for her role as Nini Salazar-Roberts in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (2019), Rodrigo just recently put the role to bed.

What many fans may have forgotten, however, is the cross-over that she had with star Jenna Ortega, who was celebrated for her portrayal of Harley Diaz in Stuck in the Middle (2016-2018), but also played a role alongside Rodrigo in the sitcom Bizaardvark back in 2018.

With all the success that Jenna Ortega has had recently, Netflix has essentially pegged her show Wednesday to be the new replacement for Stranger Things in the future. Wednesday‘s debut season racked up huge numbers, falling just short of Netflix history, just behind Stranger Things 4 and Squid Games.

With Ortega landing major Hollywood roles– including her work in the Scream franchise and upcoming production of Beetlejuice 2— the biggest question mark surrounding her would be if she would be able to take up the mantle for Netflix and handle the success and pressure that comes with carrying a company to that magnitude. Recent comments from Olivia Rodrigo seem to confirm that Ortega is absolutely ready to do just that.

“Jenna and I grew up watching the Disney Channel together, and it’s a very strange way to grow up. But I always thought she was the best, and I’m so happy for her and all her success. I really don’t know anyone kinder or more worthy,” Rodrigo shared during her recent interview with WIRED.

More comments from Ortega herself, who sat down with Olivia Rodrigo last year, showed her method and ability to work with Tim Burton himself to produce a winning television series.

“I didn’t really know what to expect and every time I’d spoken to him [Tim Burton] prior… he’s a man of very few words,” she said. “He’d never done TV before and I was like, ‘What’s our schedule going to look like? What scenes are getting pushed to tomorrow?’ After we established [Wednesday’s] look – which was also very exciting to see him do, because he’s such a visionary – he refused to shoot anything that didn’t satisfy that itch that he had in his brain. It’s very insightful to see.”

These comments, and many more, confirm that Ortega is ready and more than capable of stepping into the role as the major replacement for Stranger Things on Netflix. The bigger question will be to see if Netflix can keep her around for five seasons, as the company was able to do with the cast of Stranger Things, because it’s clear that Ortega has a bright future with multiple offers on the table as she continues with her career in Hollywood.

