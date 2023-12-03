Netflix’s New ‘Wednesday’ “Replacement” Speaks Out, “I Didn’t Realize People Didn’t Know”

The Wednesday franchise has been one of Netflix’s biggest hits since its debut in 2022. Now, with the show making and maintaining headlines, along with the cast, we are beginning to see a lot more buzz around the show yet again, as it begins filming its second season. But, will there be changes made?

Wednesday has achieved an extraordinary milestone, claiming the title of the most-watched series ever on Netflix. It boasts a remarkable 1,718,800,000 hours of viewership, translating to an impressive 252,100,000 completed views. This accomplishment surpasses the previous record held by Stranger Things season 4.

Crafted by Al Gough and Miles Millar, Wednesday represents Tim Burton’s inaugural foray into live-action television, marking his debut as a TV director. The eight-part comedy-drama series offers a unique perspective on the iconic character from The Addams Family.

Jenna Ortega, renowned for her roles in Scream, YOU, Insidious, Stuck in the Middle, X, and more, assumes the titular role of Wednesday. The star-studded cast includes Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán portraying her famous parents, Gomez and Morticia Addams. Additionally, the ensemble features Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Hunter Doohan, Percy Hynes White, Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Georgie Farmer, Naomi J. Ogawa, Christina Ricci, and Moosa Mostafa. The series has undoubtedly captivated audiences with its stellar performances and Burton’s distinctive creative touch.

Following her act of retaliation against the bullies tormenting her brother Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez), Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) faces expulsion from high school. In response, her parents, Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) and Gomez (Luis Guzmán), opt to enroll her in Nevermore Academy, a boarding school tailored for misfits and reminiscent of where they first crossed paths years ago.

Initially, Wednesday harbors a firm resolve to escape at the earliest opportunity. However, over time, she discovers a compelling reason to stay. Wednesday unfolds as a coming-of-age horror comedy, providing a distinctive take on teenagers navigating the challenges of life away from their parents. Against a supernatural backdrop, the characters embark on journeys of self-discovery, exploring themes of love and friendship for the first time.

Wednesday quickly captured the audience’s attention, shattering Netflix records by accumulating a staggering 341.23 million hours of viewership in its inaugural week. Jenna Ortega’s stellar performance not only propelled Wednesday to phenomenal success but also solidified her status as a widely recognized figure. Helmed by the visionary director Tim Burton, the series appears poised for a sustained presence on Netflix, potentially filling the void left by the conclusion of Stranger Things after its fifth season.

The show was held back for quite some time due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, and now will resume shooting its second season in Ireland next year now that Beetlejuice 2 has wrapped, and Burton and Ortega have both their times free again.

While season 2 is beginning, the show has certainly undergone a few ups and downs.

Percy Hynes White, who portrayed Xavier Thorpe in the inaugural season of Wednesday, has recently been confirmed to be removed from the series. The sudden announcement of his departure from the successful franchise came as a shock, particularly because season 1 concluded with a narrative setup hinting at a long-term romantic interest between Wednesday and Xavier. This anticipated connection was expected to develop gradually over subsequent seasons.

The on-screen chemistry between Percy and his co-star was evident throughout season 1, culminating in a scene where the characters exchanged phone numbers.

While Percy faced unverified allegations at the time of his exit, it appears that, similar to Disney’s approach with Johnny Depp and Pirates of the Caribbean, Netflix chose to distance themselves from the young actor, perhaps out of concern that the accusations held some validity. Notably, Tim Burton had expressed a personal connection with Percy, seeing aspects of himself in the unique actor, making his departure a significant loss for the franchise.

Additionally, ex-cast member Thora Birch’s story of her walking from set and leaving the show mid-film broke.

Lately, Jenna Ortega’s departure from Scream has been a headline machine online. The actress left the franchise alongside Melissa Barrera due to scheduling conflicts.

Speaking of Jenna Ortega, online fan art recently surfaced, replacing her in Wednesday with pop singer Billie Eilish.

In 2019, Billie Eilish released her debut studio album, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?,” which was a critical and commercial success. The album included hit singles like “Bad Guy” and “Bury a Friend.” Billie’s unique musical style, characterized by haunting vocals and a blend of genres such as pop, electropop, and indie pop, has set her apart in the music industry.

Billie Eilish has been recognized with numerous awards, including multiple Grammy Awards. She became the youngest artist to win the four main Grammy categories in a single year at the age of 18.

While the singer is not an actress, her bruiting qualities and gothic appearance have the pop icon being compared to Ortega. While she is not replacing Jenna in the series, there certainly are fans who would love to see Billie on the big screen.

Pop Base (@PopBase) recently shared an interview with Billie, disussing her sexuality.

Billie Eilish talks about coming out at Variety’s Hitmakers event: “I kinda thought, wasn’t it obvious? I didn’t realize people didn’t know”

Interestingly enough, many have theorized that there is a chance that Wednesday’s sexuality may be geared towards women, which is another comparison that Billie Eilish fans have pointed out since this interview.

While Eilish won’t be in season two, this buzz could be an interesting way for the actor to jump into acting.

Would you like to see Billie Eilish start acting?