‘Wednesday’ Producer Gives Update After Jenna Ortega “Leaves Show Behind”

Some have feared what will happen with Wednesday now that Jenna Ortega has “left the show behind”. One producer on the production has spoken out since then, teasing the series’s future.

One of Netflix’s standout productions is Wednesday, a series that takes a fresh approach to the timeless Addams Family narrative. While beloved characters like Morticia, Gomez, Pugsley, Uncle Fester, and Thing still make occasional eerie appearances, they now play more of a guest star role on the show.

Premiering on Netflix on November 23, 2022, Wednesday swiftly became a monumental success, shattering viewership records for the streaming giant. Surpassing even the immensely popular “Stranger Things,” the series claimed the top spot as the most-watched show.

Having initially set a record with 341.2 million hours streamed in its debut week, Wednesday continued its triumph, accumulating an impressive 411.29 million hours viewed globally within one week.

This achievement not only outpaced its own record set just a week after launch but also positioned Wednesday as the sole English-language series to amass over 400 million hours of viewership within a single week. Squid Game holds the number one spot, but it is in Korean.

For those unfamiliar with the first season’s narrative, it commences with Wednesday Addams (played by Jenna Ortega) seeking revenge against bullies who targeted her brother Pugsley (portrayed by Isaac Ordonez). This leads to her facing expulsion from high school, prompting her parents, Morticia (depicted by Catherine Zeta-Jones), and Gomez (played by Luis Guzmán), to enroll her in Nevermore Academy—a boarding school for misfits where they themselves met years before.

Wednesday’s chilly and unfeeling demeanor, coupled with her rebellious disposition, creates challenges in forming connections with her fellow students and brings her into conflict with the school’s principal, Larissa Weems. Despite these hurdles, she stumbles upon a revelation—she has inherited her mother’s psychic abilities.

This newfound gift empowers her to unravel the threads of a local murder mystery, adding a compelling twist to her enigmatic journey.

As of late, the show has been hitting some unforeseen roadblocks.

In a recent turn of events, Thora Birch, known for her role in Hocus Pocus, decided to exit the production prematurely. Initially, the reason cited was a family emergency necessitating her return home, but Birch has now clarified that creative differences played a significant role in her departure. Additionally, Percy Hynes White, who portrayed Wednesday’s love interest, faced a similar fate. Xavier Thorpe, initially positioned as Wednesday’s enduring romantic interest, saw his role eliminated by Netflix amid allegations of the actor’s inappropriate behavior towards girls.

While these claims have not been proven, they were certainly enough to force Netflix’s hand.

We also shared reports stating that there was a copyright claim getting in the way of season two, “In a surprising turn of events, it has been reported that Netflix may have lost the rights to the highly anticipated series, Wednesday. The show, based on the iconic character from “The Addams Family,” was set to be a major addition to Netflix’s original content lineup. However, recent developments suggest that the streaming giant may no longer have the rights to distribute the show.

According to industry insiders, the rights to Wednesday may have been acquired a rival streaming platform. While the exact details remain undisclosed, this news has left fans of the show disappointed.”

While it was just confirmed that season two of Wednesday will be filming in Ireland, Ortega is currently focused on a different Tim Burton project.

Beetlejuice has garnered a dedicated fan base over the decades, with enthusiasts making it a tradition to revisit the film each Halloween or simply because of its enduring appeal. The storyline revolves around the Maitlands, Adam (Alec Baldwin) and Barbara (Geena Davis), as they navigate the challenges of the afterlife.

Their peaceful existence takes a chaotic turn with the arrival of the Deetzes—Delia (Catherine O’Hara), Charles (Jeffrey Jones), and their daughter Lydia (Winona Ryder)—prompting the intervention of the mischievous Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton).

Despite longstanding discussions about a sequel dating back to the early 2000s, the project has faced numerous hurdles, finding itself stuck in development limbo.

Tim Burton, the original film’s director, has emphasized the importance of Michael Keaton’s involvement for any potential sequel, and with Keaton officially on board, along with the return of Catherine O’Hara, the project gains momentum. Joining the cast is Jenna Ortega from Netflix’s Wednesday, alongside Winona Ryder, Willem Dafoe, Monica Bellucci, and other notable names previously mentioned.

Ortega was recently caught filming the movie, which had many thinking she left her role as Wednesday Addams behind.

While Jenna may not currently be filming the Netflix series, Steve Stark, a producer from Wednesday, has reduced any and all panic.

Clutch Points reported, “Stark spoke about the production moving to Ireland. “Romania was an amazing place to shoot creatively, but challenging in a lot of ways,” he said.”

The publication continued, “Stark then gave an exciting tease about the upcoming second season. He confirmed that “there will be a lot of surprises” in Wednesday Season 2. Otherwise, little is known about the upcoming season. Jenna Ortega will return, of course.”

So, for anyone who was worried that the scream queen would be undoing her braids forever, don’t get too spooked, because the show is still on track. It is rumored that season two will have a late 2024 release, as Netflix is placing a high priority on the show now that the SAG-AFTRA strike has come to an end.

Are you looking forward to Wednesday, season two?