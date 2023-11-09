‘Wednesday’ and ‘Stranger Things’ Future in Danger Following Recent Netflix Update

Today marks a massive moment in Hollywood, as the SAG-AFTRA strike has come to an end after countless days. Now, productions can begin once again, and the entertainment industry can return to normal. That being said, two of Netflix’s most popular shows may be in grave danger due to a decision not of their own, but by Netflix.

The strike began on July 14, and concluded today, on November 9, 2024. Seeking improved compensation and benefit packages, actors were grappling with the challenges posed by the surge in streaming services. The complexities arising from the streaming model had led to a decline in wages and residuals, prompting actors to push for better terms. Additionally, the strike was advocating for safeguards to mitigate the impact of artificial intelligence on their profession.

WGBH reported, “Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, SAG-AFTRA’s executive director and chief negotiator, said the gains made in the deal justified the struggle.

“It’s an agreement that our members can be proud of. I’m certainly very proud of it,” Crabtree-Ireland told The Associated Press in an interview. “We said we would only accept a fair, equitable and respectful deal, and that’s precisely what this deal is. So I think our members, as we are able to release more of the details of it, will look at them and say, now this is something that was worth being on strike for.”

The strike not only the promotion of movies and shows but production as well. Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos spoke out on the company’s direction following the strike. He confirmed that the streaming platform will put a lot of focus on the development of Wednesday season two and Stranger Things season five, as both shows are the most popular English-speaking shows on Netflix. The only other show with better numbers is Squid Game.

Wednesday has claimed the title of the most-watched series of all time, accumulating 1,718,800,000 hours of viewing. This achievement translates to a completed viewing equivalent of 252,100,000 views. The previous holder of this record was Stranger Things season four.

Wednesday follows the story of Wednesday Addams, and acts as a spin-off to The Addams Family. Jenna Ortega plays the titular character of Wednesday, alongside Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Hunter Doohan, Percy Hynes White (who is being written out of season 2 following allegations), Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Georgie Farmer, Naomi J. Ogawa, Christina Ricci, and Moosa Mostafa appearing in supporting roles.

We see Wednesday attend Nevermore Academy after being expelled from her high school, where she is able to solve a murder and develop psychic abilities like her mother, Morticia Addams while surrounded by many others in the realm of the supernatural.

Stranger Things sticks to a similar vibe, also focusing on teenagers fighting evil in a eerie and slightly spooky atmosphere.

Stranger Things, a science fiction horror drama television series, was created by the Duffer Brothers for Netflix. The storyline unfolds in the 1980s and revolves around the inhabitants of the fictional small town of Hawkins, Indiana.

They grapple with the menacing presence of an alternate dimension called the Upside Down, unleashed when a nearby human experimentation facility inadvertently opens a gateway between it and the regular world.

The ensemble cast features Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Cara Buono, Matthew Modine, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, Dacre Montgomery, Sean Astin, Paul Reiser, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, and Brett Gelman.

Both shows have been cash mines for Netflix, so it is not shocking to hear that this is the focus of the company now that the strike is over.

While Netflix certainly wants to see the show succeed, they may ruin its chances of breaking records on the streaming platform before anything even airs.

Related: New Warning Coming to Certain Netflix, Disney+ Content

It has now been confirmed that Netflix is giving the gift of price hikes this holiday season.

Fox reported, “The company says they sent out an email with details about the price change and that subscribers would receive the message one month before the billing date will increase.

In the email to members, Netflix stated that the price hike will allow the streaming service “to deliver even more value for your membership — with stories that lift you up, move you or simply make your day a little better.” This is something we are seeing multiple streaming services continue to do, such as Disney+.

At the moment, a standard plan with ads costs $6.49, without ads costs $15.49, and a premium plan that allows viewers to share their password with two others outside of their household for $22.99 per month.

The amount of the price increase has not been stated, but considering that Netflix is looking to gain subscribers, this may be a detrimental move in the opposite direction.

It also may affect the release of Wednesday and Stranger Things, if there are fewer subscribers on the platform by the time their respective new seasons debut. Lower numbers can also affect the future success of the show, in terms of being green-lit for subsequent seasons or prequels (in the case of Stranger Things).

Stranger Things is expected to release its next season in 2025, and Wednesday is planning for 2024.

Do you think that Netflix should lower their monthly costs? Or do you not mind paying a price increase?