Guest Hit by Firework at Disney’s Magic Kingdom, Shares Update

A guest shared their story after being struck by a firework in Walt Disney World.

When guests visit the Disney theme parks, they have quite a lot of incredible experiences awaiting them. Whether it’s riding some incredible rides like Pirates of the Caribbean or Space Mountain or enjoying a delicious snack like a Mickey Bar or DOLE Whip, guests are sure to enjoy their day at Disneyland, Walt Disney World, or any of the other Disney resorts scattered around the globe. However, one of the most popular activities to take part in at Disney doesn’t even involve rides, attractions, or even food.

The Disney parks have become synonymous with great live entertainment as well, with each theme park featuring its own list of shows for guests to watch. At the end of the day, guests can also watch a spectacular nighttime show complete with projections and stunning pyrotechnics.

One of the most popular shows at the Walt Disney World Resort is Fantasmic!, which is a nighttime spectacular at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

At Magic Kingdom, guests can line Main Street, U.S.A., and the surrounding areas to get a great viewing angle of Happily Eger After. Happily Ever After is a firework and projection spectacular celebrating the magic and wonder of Disney’s stories and the magic we all hold inside our hearts. The show played its final performance back in 2020 but was brought back to the park in 2023.

Currently, guests can enjoy a dazzling holiday display illuminating Cinderella Castle as part of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. However, guests need to watch out for falling debris from the sky.

According to one guest’s account, as well as a photo that they shared online, some of the pyrotechnics can actually fall from the sky and hit guests. This is far from the first time we’ve seen this happen, but it’s so rare that it always seems like an impossibility.