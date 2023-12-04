Guest Hit by Firework at Disney’s Magic Kingdom, Shares Update

A guest shared their story after being struck by a firework in Walt Disney World.
Related: Aggressive Manhunt Swarms Disneyland, Bandit Caught by Apple
When guests visit the Disney theme parks, they have quite a lot of incredible experiences awaiting them. Whether it’s riding some incredible rides like Pirates of the Caribbean or Space Mountain or enjoying a delicious snack like a Mickey Bar or DOLE Whip, guests are sure to enjoy their day at Disneyland, Walt Disney World, or any of the other Disney resorts scattered around the globe. However, one of the most popular activities to take part in at Disney doesn’t even involve rides, attractions, or even food.
The Disney parks have become synonymous with great live entertainment as well, with each theme park featuring its own list of shows for guests to watch. At the end of the day, guests can also watch a spectacular nighttime show complete with projections and stunning pyrotechnics.
One of the most popular shows at the Walt Disney World Resort is Fantasmic!, which is a nighttime spectacular at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
At Magic Kingdom, guests can line Main Street, U.S.A., and the surrounding areas to get a great viewing angle of Happily Eger After. Happily Ever After is a firework and projection spectacular celebrating the magic and wonder of Disney’s stories and the magic we all hold inside our hearts. The show played its final performance back in 2020 but was brought back to the park in 2023.
Currently, guests can enjoy a dazzling holiday display illuminating Cinderella Castle as part of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. However, guests need to watch out for falling debris from the sky.
Related: Controversial Hollywood Stars, Johnny Depp and Will Smith, Just Broke the Internet at the Same Time
According to one guest’s account, as well as a photo that they shared online, some of the pyrotechnics can actually fall from the sky and hit guests. This is far from the first time we’ve seen this happen, but it’s so rare that it always seems like an impossibility.
“Started pushing our stroller toward the carousel when this fell from the sky into the stroller,” stated the guest on Reddit.
“It’s clearly a piece of casing from a firework shell. Nobody was injured (stroller empty) and the piece was cool to the touch. We didn’t bother reporting it since no harm was done and Disney probably knows what they’re doing in terms of firework safety by now.”
The guest goes on to say that they actually think this is quite a cool souvenir and kept the piece of debris.
“All they would’ve done is say sorry and give us some freebie, which we didn’t feel was worth our time. Plus, now we have this cool souvenir!”
As we stated earlier, during the holiday season, each theme park at Walt Disney World looks quite different. Magic Kingdom is dazzling, complete with shiny twinkling lights. Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT are all incredible to visit during the holidays, too, and we highly recommend doing so.
Despite criticism, on January 10, 2023, Disney announced that Happily Ever After would make a triumphant return to the Magic Kingdom as part of the Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration. This celebration brought along quite a lot of fun attractions for guests visiting during the event, like limited edition merchandise, special treats, and other goodies.
Will you be visiting Walt Disney World during the holidays?