Upcoming Robert Downey Jr. Project Canceled by Studio

An upcoming project starring none other than Robert Downey Jr. himself has been abruptly canceled.

Robert Downey Jr. has become one of the most recognizable names and faces in Hollywood. The 58-year-old New York native has an impressive career behind him, and with his most recent role in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer (2023), Robert Downey Jr. shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. The acclaimed actor has starred in dozens of movies and films, with his role as Tony Stark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe propelling him to heights unimaginable for audiences as well as the man himself. Robert Downey Jr. portrayed Tony Stark in ten films: Iron Man (2008), The Incredible Hulk (2008), Iron Man 2 (2010), The Avengers (2012), Iron Man 3 (2013), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016), Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019) all of which spanned nearly two decades.

However, an upcoming project was set to feature Robert Downey Jr. and Robert Pattinson.

As reported by Deadline, Average Height, Average Build has been canceled. The planned film was set to star both Robert Downey Jr. and Robert Pattinson and be directed by Adam McKay, who played a crucial role in creating legendary comedies like Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004), Step Brothers (2008) and Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006).

McKay has been outspoken about global warming, with his most recent film, Don’t Look Up (2021), taking the issue head-on. McKay has decided to make his next directorial effort focused on this issue instead of the planned film with Netflix. With the project losing its writer and director, there are no plans for the film to move forward.

The film was set to be an all-star cast featuring Robert Downey Jr., Robert Pattinson, and Amy Adams. The film would have followed Pattinson playing a serial killer who gains assistance from the U.S. Government to pass laws that allow him to get away with his murders.

Much like Robert Downey Jr. at Marvel, both Robert Pattinson and Amy Adams played a part in DC’s slate of superhero movies as well; Pattinson portrayed The Dark Knight himself in Batman (2022), Pattinson becoming the new face of the character for the foreseeable future. Amay Adams portrayed Lois Lane in Man of Steel (2013), Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), Justice League (2017), and Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021).

Matt Reeve’s The Batman became a global phenomenon and a worldwide success, with fans praising Pattinson’s portrayal of The Caped Crusader. The film brought in nearly $800 million at the box office. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait a whole for a sequel, with The Batman Part 2 scheduled to release in late 2025.

