17 ‘Bluey’ Episodes Censored, Banned on Disney+

Bluey took the internet and streaming world by storm recently with the release of new episodes on Disney+, but that doesn’t mean it came in its complete and unaltered package.

Bluey, brought to life by Joe Brumm, has garnered global acclaim for its heartwarming depiction of family life and the enchanting escapades of a Blue Heeler puppy named Bluey and her kin. Drawing inspiration from the creator’s own journey as a father, the series captures the authentic and often comical moments of parenthood. Set in Brisbane, Australia, it celebrates the essence of Australian culture through beloved characters like Bandit (Dad), Chilli (Mum), and Bingo (Bluey’s little sister).

However, despite its widespread fanbase, Bluey has encountered some challenges in the American market, as previously reported by Inside the Magic.

The ongoing third season of the show is the perfect example of this. Episodes like “Exercise” were heavily edited due to concerns related to body image, and “Perfect” underwent changes to eliminate a conversation about neutering and vasectomy. Other episodes like “Born Yesterday” and “Mini Bluey” were modified to cater to American sensitivities. In the case of “Family Meeting,” which included references to passing gas, it led to a temporary ban, underscoring differences in humor preferences across cultures.

In the most recent episode releases, Disney made a slight change to the children’s show in “Relax.” The original episode featured Bandit calling the two children “dingleberries,” which has a completely different meaning in the U.S. than it does in Australia. Disney changed the words to “Super Troopers,” which was one of the few times that most fans agreed the censorship was likely appropriate, of course, for hilarious reasons.

In the initial season, certain episodes underwent censorship, though none remain banned today. Notably, episodes like “Daddy Robot” and two others were censored due to the use of a racially insensitive term. Alterations were also made to episodes like “Fruit Bat,” “Taxi,” and “Markets” to “ensure child safety.”

The second season faced even more hurdles, with “Dad Baby” being completely banned in the United States due to its exploration of pregnancy and childbirth, which was deemed unsuitable for American audiences. Additionally, episodes like “Army” and the American version of “Trains” underwent alterations to “avoid misunderstandings.”

In total, there have been 17 episodes of Bluey either banned or censored due to audience reactions.

Bluey has received accolades for its storytelling prowess, top-notch animation quality, and its knack for imparting crucial life lessons in an entertaining and endearing manner, resonating with audiences of all ages and backgrounds.

Despite facing censorship, it remains one of the most popular children’s shows in the world today.

Bluey can be streamed on Disney+ or watched on Disney Junior.

