‘Bluey’ Saves Disney Animation

2023 was a tough year for the Walt Disney Company regarding movies and television series. Fortunately, it just so happened to find its saving grace in Bluey (2018-present).

If you are a child, a parent, or just like joy, you have heard of Bluey. Created by Joe Brumm through Ludo Studio, the children’s program took the world by storm, causing audiences of all ages to fall in love with the Heeler family, made up of Bandit (David McCormack), Chili (Melanie Zanetti), Bluey, and Bingo.

The cartoon is able to reach such a broad audience because of its focus on play and positivity while tackling a range of themes, from sharing to dealing with infertility. Because of this, Bluey has achieved an incredible milestone that most preschool animated programs only dream of.

‘Bluey’ is the Most-Streamed Cartoon of 2023

In a surprising turn of events, Bluey has been named by Nielsen as the most-streamed cartoon for all of 2023, with 43.9 billion minutes viewed. This dramatically surpasses its closest competition, Cocomelon (2006-present), which has 36.3 billion minutes viewed.

What’s even more impressive is that it is the second-most viewed show overall as well, second only to Suits (2011-2019), which has 57.7 billion minutes viewed. This means the Heelers are beating iconic shows like NCIS (2003-present), Grey’s Anatomy (2005-present), The Big Bang Theory (2007-2019), Gilmore Girls (2000-2007), Friends (1994-2004), and Supernatural (2005-2020).

Part of the show’s success comes from being broadcast internationally by the Walt Disney Company, which shows it on Disney Junior, the Disney Channel, and Disney+. Because of this, parents and kids alike can enjoy the show basically whenever they want.

However, the success goes both ways. 2023 was not a good year for the House of Mouse, with numerous financial and critical failures from usual mainstays, specifically Marvel Studios. Its biggest source of success has been Bluey. And if Disney is smart, they’ll figure out that formula as soon as possible.

