‘Friends’ Co-Stars Mourn the Loss of Matthew Perry

As fans around the world mourn the loss of Matthew Perry, some of his Friends (1994-2004) co-stars have chimed in, remembering the talented and hilarious actor.

Friends is arguably the most famous sitcom of all time. Following the lives of six friends in New York City, audiences would tune in every week to see what antics the gang would get into. The show also kicked off the careers of all six of its stars, including Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), Courteney Cox (Monica), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), David Schwimmer (Ross), and Mat LeBlanc (Joey).

The final member of the group was Chandler Bing, played hilariously by Matthew Perry. He would go on to star in numerous films and shows, including 17 Again (2009) with Zac Efron, The Whole Nine Yards (2000), The Odd Couple (2015-2017), and Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip (2006-2007). He received Emmy nominations for performances in The West Wing (1999-2006) and The Ron Clark Story (2006).

Actor Matthew Perry was also an author and playwright, often focusing on his issues with addiction. Both his play The End of Longing (2016) and his memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big, Terrible Thing (2022) were critically acclaimed. He also founded the Perry House, a sober living home in Malibu, CA.

Tragically, Perry passed away on Saturday, October 28, at his home in Los Angeles, CA. While no cause of death has been determined, there are no signs of foul play. Millions of people around the world are saddened by this tragic loss, including multiple actors who appeared alongside him on the show that made him famous.

Matthew Perry Remembered By ‘Friends’ Co-Stars

After news of his passing spread, multiple actors who had appeared alongside Matthew Perry on Friends paid tribute to the late actor. Maggie Wheeler, who played Chandler’s infamous ex-girlfriend, Janice, was among the first to remember Perry.

“What a loss,” she wrote on Instagram. “The world will miss you, Mathew Perry. The joy you brought to so many in your too-short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared.”

I’m heartbroken about the untimely death of my “son”, Matthew Perry. The loss of such a brilliant young actor is a shock. I’m sending love & condolences to his friends & family, especially his dad, John Bennett Perry, who I worked with on Flamingo Road & Falcon Crest. #RIPMatthew pic.twitter.com/QWMsBVJEAr — Morgan Fairchild (@morgfair) October 29, 2023

Morgan Fairchild, who played Chandler’s mother, said of the actor on X (formerly Twitter), “I’m heartbroken about the untimely death of my “son,” Matthew Perry. The loss of such a brilliant young actor is a shock.”

She continued, “I’m sending love & condolences to his friends & family, especially his dad, John Bennett Perry, who I worked with on Flamingo Road (1980-1982) & Falcon Crest (1981-1990).” She ended the post with the hashtag, “RIP Matthew.”

Paul Rudd, who played Phoebe’s boyfriend, Mike Hannigan, said on Instagram, “Words can’t express how saddened I am to hear of Matthew’s passing. You will be missed so so so dearly.”

Aisha Tyler, an actress and comedian who joined Friends as a love interest for Joey and Ross, mourned Perry and celebrated his impressive timing. “He had a gentleness and generosity of spirit that was unparalleled,” she wrote on Instagram. “I learned how to tell a joke perfectly just by watching him work.”

She continued, “And I will never forget the moment he leaned in, on my first night of taping Friends, to tell me warmly, “Get ready for your life to change.” Rest well, Matthew Perry. Thank you for the kindness and laughter.”

Finally, Paget Brewster, who played another of Chandler’s romantic interests, Cathy, paid a touching tribute to Perry and his life legacy. “I’m so very sad to hear about [Matthew Perry]. He was lovely to me on Friends and every time I saw him in the decades after. Please read his book. It was his legacy to help.”

“He won’t rest in peace, though,” said Brewster. “He’s already too busy making everyone laugh up there.” And we couldn’t agree more.

