Cast From Hit-Show ‘Friends’ Makes “Special Appearance” at Jungle Cruise

NBC’s Friends was a hit show that ran for 10 seasons and starred Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Greene, Lisa Kudrow as Pheoebe Buffay, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, and Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani.

The Friends cast made a “surprise appearance” on Disney’s Jungle Cruise, with the help of a very funny and creative Skipper.

Guests who were riding Jungle Cruise recently thought they were about to see Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Ross, Phoebe, and Joey as the Jungle Skipper got creative with their cruise.

As the Skipper started pointing to some of the animals on Jungle Cruise, you can hear her say “This one’s name is Joey, that one’s Chandler, oh and there’s Monica,” obviously as a reference to the hit show, Friends.

The Skipper continued, “We’ve got Rachel and Ross and Phoebe right over there. I like to think that they’re all friends, we’re all friends here in the jungle.”

Disney fans got a kick out of this video as its gotten nearly 500 likes. You can see it below or by clicking here.

If you have never been on the Jungle Cruise, the official description on the Disney World website reads:

Embark on a river cruise where dangerous beasts and dry wit abound. Board a canopied tramp steamer piloted by your trusty skipper, who will expertly navigate you through some of the world’s most treacherous waters. Steam past lush foliage, butterflies and waterfalls on the Amazon in South America. Glimpse an abandoned camp overrun by curious gorillas on the shores of the African Congo. Along the Nile, watch for bathing elephants, angry hippos and hungry lions. Be on the lookout for a tribe of headhunters recently spotted in the area. Your cruise continues down the Mekong River in Asia, home to baboons, cobras and other fearsomely life-like creatures. It’s a 10-minute, 10,000-mile journey that you won’t soon forget!

We love when the Jungle Skippers get creative on Jungle Cruise. What’s your favorite joke from Jungle Cruise? Let us know in the comments below.