Disney Ride Breaks Down Behind Waterfall, Guests Stranded In The Dark

Some Guests recently had a very unique experience onboard one of Disney’s most classic and iconic attractions.

Walt Disney World is home to some of the most beloved attractions in the entire world. While it was the second Disney Park to open behind Southern California’s Disneyland, it certainly makes up for it with expansive Parks and immense dining and Resort options.

It also has an impressive list of roller coasters and dark rides like Pirates of the Caribbean, Haunted Mansion, Expedition Everest, and of course the Magic Kingdom classic, “it’s a small world”. And speaking of Magic Kingdom, another must-do ride is Disney’s Jungle Cruise.

This slow-moving tour through the jungle brings Guests face-to-face with all kinds of animals and wildlife. However, some Guests had a rather unique experience with the attraction as shown in a video from Livin’ LaFever Loca on YouTube which you can check out the below:

As you can see, the Guests’ boat broke down somehow leaving them stranded right behind “the backside of water”. Eventually, the boat ahead of them was able to tow them back to the entrance of the ride and the Guests were rescued.

We saw a similar situation unfold at “it’s a small world” recently where a Cast Member actually hopped into the water to help save trapped Guests.

Adventure Around Every Corner

Embark on a river cruise where dangerous beasts and dry wit abound. Board a canopied tramp steamer piloted by your trusty skipper, who will expertly navigate you through some of the world’s most treacherous waters. Steam past lush foliage, butterflies and waterfalls on the Amazon in South America. Glimpse an abandoned camp overrun by curious gorillas on the shores of the African Congo. Watch for angry hippos, hungry lions and “sleeping” zebras along the Nile and be on the lookout for a missing Jungle Cruise vessel and its helpless passengers. As the cruise continues down the Mekong River, you just might learn that the jungle always gets the last laugh. It’s a 10-minute, 10,000-mile journey that you won’t soon forget!

Have you ever gotten stuck on the Jungle Cruise?

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disneyland Resort, including Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District. Or what about Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!

At Magic Kingdom there is so much to see and do! Cinderella Castle is decked out for the 50th anniversary and soon Festival of Fantasy and Mickey’s Royal Friendship Faire will return. You can ride the three big mountains: Space Mountain, Splash Mountain, and Big Thunder Mountain, or calm things down on Peter Pan’s Flight. Rope drop the Park to get on Seven Dwarfs Mine Train and then enjoy a mid-day snack with some Dole Whip. Be sure to meet Mickey Mouse and enjoy the firework show, Disney Enchantment!