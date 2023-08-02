Major TV Network Has Canceled Zac Efron

Zac Efron has been canceled by the CW, which pulled his new show after barely two episodes.

While Zac Efron is most associated with his breakout Disney Channel role in the High School Musical franchise, the actor has branched out in numerous other directions over the years, including starring in a travel documentary series on Netflix titled Down to Earth with Zac Efron.

Related: Netflix Throws Away Millions and Cancels Highly Anticipated Reboot

The show was produced by Netflix and was one of the first programs to be acquired for traditional linear television by the updated CW.

However, despite the famous name attached to the program, it turns out that the CW has abruptly canceled Down to Earth with Zac Efron after only two episodes of the second season have aired (per TVLine).

This is a bit odd, considering that Netflix has already produced an entire eight-episode season, which the CW presumably licensed in its entirety.

However, Zac Efron’s show being pulled by the network does fit in with a trend throughout the industry. Every network and streaming platform, from Max (formerly HBO Max) to Netflix to Showtime, has been deleting films and shows from their catalogs, reportedly to minimize residual payments to actors and show creators and take advantage of tax loopholes.

Down to Earth with Zac Efron followed the Disney Channel icon as he traveled around the world, including France, Puerto Rico, London, Iceland, Costa Rica, Peru, Australia, and Sardinia. While the show was generally considered light in tone and content, it was critically well-received enough for Netflix to renew it for a second season.

The CW has not made a statement regarding the cancelation, but it appears that the show will not be re-airing on the network at any point.

Related: Zac Efron Speaks Out On Marvel Rumors

In recent years, Zac Efron has experimented with more dramatic roles, including an acclaimed turn as notorious real-life serial killer Ted Bundy in the Netflix film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile (2019) and the remake of Stephen King’s science fiction horror film Firestarter (2022). At the very least, it seems like Down to Earth with Zac Efron was a bit of a respite from that

He will also soon be (unrecognizably) starring in the dark sports biopic The Iron Claw, in which he will portray legendary professional wrestler Kevin Von Erich alongside Jeremy Allen White, Maura Tierney, and Lily James.

Would you watch another season of Down to Earth with Zac Efron? Let us know in the comments below!