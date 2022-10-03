Zac Efron Speaks Out On Marvel Rumors

Actor Zac Efron recently addressed rumors circulating around the internet that he could be making a Disney return by joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Zac Efron got his start, starring as Troy Bolton in the hit Disney Channel franchise High School Musical. The original was made in 2006, and then two sequels were made, High School Musical 2 (2007), and High School Musical 3: Senior Year (2008).

In addition to starring alongside Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Cobrin Bleu, and Lucas Grabeel in the franchise, Efron has played roles in several hit blockbusters. Some of these include The Greatest Showman (2017), Baywatch (2017), The Lucky One (2012), 17 Again (2009), Hairspray (2007), Neighbors (2014), Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising (2016), Dirty Grandpa (2016), and many others.

Over the course of the last week, there have been some major rumors circulating that Zac Efron could be making his way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the X-Men’s Wolverine. Fans recently were thrilled to learn that the MCU would include the existence of mutants in the finale of Ms. Marvel, which can be streamed on Disney+.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Efron was asked if he was aware of the rumors that many had cast him as the MCU’s Wolverine. Though Efron appeared open to joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, his comments shut down the rumors.

“Wow, they could just call me. I think Hugh’s still doing that pretty well. I got to give it to him,” Efron said.

MCU Phase Five kicks off with Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania with Paul Rudd (Ant-Man/Scott Lang) and Evangeline Lilly (Janet van Dyne/ The Wasp) on February 17, 2023. The final James Gunn-directed Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 with Peter Quill AKA Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) will be released on May 5, 2023 and The Marvels, a direct sequel to Captain Marvel (2019) starring Brie Larson as Carol Danvers and newcomer Iman Vellani (Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel), is set to debut on July 28, 2023.

