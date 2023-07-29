“Dark,” Disney Icon Zac Efron Completely Unrecognizable

Ever since he first broke out in the Disney Channel‘s High School Musical franchise, Zac Efron has been one of the most famous faces associated with the House of Mouse. It is pretty shocking, then, to see him appear completely unrecognizable in a still from the upcoming wrestling drama The Iron Claw.

Of course, this would not be the first time that Zac Efron has swerved away from his family-friendly Disney image and made a physical transformation. In an effort to distance himself somewhat from Troy Bolton, Efron has been incredibly jacked for years, which he has shown off in raunchy comedies like Neighbors (2014) and Dirty Grandpa (2016).

Related: Zac Efron Speaks Out On Marvel Rumors

Still, just getting a six-pack is nothing compared to his new look as legendary professional wrestler Kevin Von Erich. Zac Efron already shocked some Disney fans with a previous glimpse of The Iron Claw on Twitter in which he appeared significantly larger than he ever has.

Introducing The Golden Warrior himself. Zac Efron is Kevin Von Erich in #TheIronClaw pic.twitter.com/GliSBCePO5 — A24 (@A24) November 7, 2022

Judge for yourself:

If you’re not sure who is who, Zac Efron is second from the left, playing the eldest surviving Von Erich brother. To his left is Harris Dickinson as David Von Erich, and to his right, Stanley Simons as Mike Von Erich and Jeremy Allen White as Kerry Von Erich.

Aside from his new intimidating physique, Zac Efron appears to have a noticeably different jawline and brow, which may be make-up or prosthetics. Either way, this is a long way from East High School.

Related: All the ‘High School Musicals’, Ranked

The Iron Claw follows the legendary Von Erich professional wrestling family, which began with father Fritz (who will be played by Holt McCallany, who initially played a Nazi-themed heel (or villain, in wrestling parlance). Maura Tierney will play the matriarch Doris Von Erich, and Lily James portrays Kevin’s wife Pam Adkisson.

Five of Fritz’s surviving sons went on to become famous professional wrestlers, Zac Efron’s character chief amongst them. Directed and written by Sean Durkin, The Iron Claw will doubtlessly involve the so-called “Von Erich curse” that has followed the family.

Could you recognize Zac Efron? Let us know your astonished thoughts in the comments below.