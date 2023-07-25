Legendary Disney Channel Star Announces She Is Psychic

One of the Disney Channel‘s most famous stars, Raven-Symoné, has revealed that she experiences psychic episodes, much like her character on the beloved early-2000s sitcom That’s So Raven. While that might be a somewhat odd thing to say, it turns out that she was experiencing visions even before she was cast as Disney’s Raven Baxter.

In a recent episode of her podcast The Best Podcast Ever with Raven and Miranda (which she co-hosts with her wife Miranda Maday), Raven-Symoné said that “I believe in psychics as well, puns f—ing intended,” before going on to expound on several theories of psychic phenomena.

Raven-Symoné explained:

“Humans have the ability in their brain to tap into energy fields that allow for truth to connect when you know how to translate it correctly. I can walk into a room and read the room. People might not think that’s psychic, but what that is, is reading energy. And energy is in the psychic plane, because it’s not on a physical, material plane…”

Fair enough, everyone is entitled to their views on the world and spirituality. She continued:

“I do have moments where – it’s so bad you guys, listen, this happened before the show – but I really will just stare and I will see a scene that is happening – that has happened to me or is going to happen to me in another dimension and I feel it in my body. And I’m like, ‘Yo, this is weird.'”

At that point in the conversation, Raven-Symoné went on several tangents, including that human beings in general have psychic abilities that an unnamed “they” try to remove from them, so her own psychic episodes were clearly not even the most inflammatory thing she said that day.

Raven-Symoné starred for four seasons on the Disney Channel’s That’s So Raven as Raven Baxter, a teen who frequently experiences misleading visions of the future. As one might expect, wacky hijinks tended to ensure.

In more recent years, the actress has been a co-host of the ABC talk show The View, reprised the role of Raven Baxter for six seasons of Raven’s Home, and won numerous awards in virtually every field of entertainment, including the Disney Channel. We wonder if she saw all of that ahead of time in a psychic vision.

