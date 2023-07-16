Gender-Fluid Disney Channel Star Discusses Trauma of Childhood Fame

Former Disney Channel star Demi Lovato is making their directorial debut with Child Star, a Hulu original feature documentary about former child actors. Ahead of its 2024 release, the musician spoke with SiriusXM about their personal experience with fame at a young age.

Lovato started their career on Barney & Friends alongside future Princess Protection Program (2009) costar Selena Gomez. They went on to become a Disney Channel household name alongside Gomez, Miley Cyrus, and the Jonas Brothers, acting and singing in As the Bell Rings, Sonny With a Chance, Camp Rock (2008), Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam (2010), and more. The gender-fluid actress later cameoed on Glee and Will & Grace. They’ve produced numerous solo albums, including “Don’t Forget,” “Here We Go Again,” “Unbroken,” “Demi,” “Confidence,” “Tell Me You Love Me,” “Dancing with the Devil… the Art of Starting Over” and “Holy Fvck.”

But as their career blossomed, Lovato’s personal life spiraled. The musician is open about their struggles with mental illness, drug addiction, sexual assault, and questioning their gender and sexuality. Lovato is a fierce activist, having starred in numerous documentaries about their mental health journey.

This week, Lovato spoke with SiriusXM about metal music, future albums, substance abuse, and Child Star.

“It’s an in-depth look at what children and anybody under 18 goes through when they are in the spotlight,” they said. “Sometimes people believe that fame can be traumatic because it’s so life-changing and it comes with a lot of pressure. It does come with a lot of privilege—I don’t want to ignore that as well—but it’s a lot to handle, and it changes you.”

There is currently no exact release date for Child Star on Hulu. Inside the Magic will report information about the project as it becomes available.

