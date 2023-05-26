Kevin Jonas, His Family, and the “Unspoken Rule”

Recently, Kevin Jonas spent a wonderful day with his wife and both of his daughters over at Walt Disney World, prompting discussions of his relationship with his brothers and their families.

A musician and actor, Kevin Jonas began his alongside his brothers Nick and Joe to form The Jonas Brothers. While they didn’t find success immediately, the band was eventually picked up by Hollywood Records and gained popularity with their second album, reaching Number 5 on the Billboard Hot 200.

This caught the attention of The Disney Channel, and the rest is history. After having a guest appearance on Hannah Montana (2006-2011), the band starred alongside Demi Lovato in the Disney Channel Original Movie Camp Rock (2008) and its sequel Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam (2010). After a series of documentaries and reality shows based on the band, they split up and created solo projects, including multiple reality show appearances for Kevin.

Eventually, the brothers reunited and released a new album, Happiness Begins (2019). Since then, Kevin has enjoyed spending time with his family, most recently resulting in a family trip to Walt Disney World.

Kevin Jonas on His “Magical Night” and His Brothers’ Families

On his Instagram, Kevin Jonas shared a photo of himself, his wife Danielle Jonas, and both of their daughters standing in front of the Walt Disney World castle at night. He captioned the photo, “Magical night with my girls!” They were joined by Danielle’s sister, Dina Deleasa-Gonsar, and her family.

Clearly, family is an important topic for Kevin Jonas, especially since his whole life and career are so closely tied to his brothers. However, Kevin revealed that Nick, Jow, and himself have an “unspoken rule” regarding their children.

“We really don’t give each other advice about family. It’s kind of like an unspoken rule. We just do our own thing; do it your own way.” When asked to go deeper, Kevin replied, “Well, think about it. The last thing you want to hear from your siblings is how to parent your child.”

“I think we all sort of understand that and just say, ‘You do your thing. I’m just gonna show up and be Uncle Nick,’ and that’s how it goes.” He continued, “It’s a really healthy thing that we never really spoke about, but I think it’s the right thing. So to all the siblings listening, this is some advice for you.”

It really makes sense, especially when each family has their own thing going on. Joe Jonas is married to actress Sophie Turner and they have two children, while couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have a 16-month-old daughter. Really, it’s best not to step in at all unless help is requested.

