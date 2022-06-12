Jonas Brothers Surprise Bride-to-Be With Song They Haven’t Played In 13 Years

Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas — the three brothers who quickly became a pop sensation and a heartthrob brother band thanks to their success on the Disney Channel.

The three brothers first formed a boy group called the Jonas Brothers in 2005 and had hits including “Year 3000”, “Love Bug”, and “S.O.S”. They also starred in Disney Channel Original Movies including the Camp Rock franchise, as well as television shows such as Jonas.

The brothers decided to step away from music for a few years, but recently reunited and started making music again. Now, they have additional hits on the radio today including “Sucker” and “What a Man Gotta Do”.

The Jonas Brothers are currently on tour and during their Vegas show, they made the dreams of one bride-to-be come true.

It really came full circle when Nick Jonas spotted the bride-to-be in the audience, holding a sign that indicated she got engaged during a past Jonas Brothers show. For her bachelorette party, the bride-to-be and her friends went to the Vegas show, where she asked the Jonas Brothers to play “Inseparable”, a song that the group hasn’t played in 12-13 years.

The Jonas Brothers shared the sweet moment to Instagram, writing:

Our Red Rocks Proposal came to celebrate her Bachelorette Party with us in Vegas so we had to play this song for her 😎

All three brothers are now married and are even starting their own individual families. Kevin Jonas was the first to get married to his wife, Danielle, in 2009 and have gone on to have two daughters together, Alena Rose and Valentina Angelina.

10 years later, Joe Jonas married Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner at a secret Las Vegas location. They have a baby girl named Willa who they welcomed in July 2020. Joe and Sophie are also expecting their second child together.

And finally, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra (Baywatch, Matrix Resurrections, Mary Kom) wed in a Western ceremony and a traditional Hindu ceremony in December 2018. Recently, the couple welcomed a baby via surrogate.

Do you love the Jonas Brothers? Let us know in the comments below.