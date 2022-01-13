Priyanka Chopra Reveals Plans For Children With Nick Jonas

When we grow up with certain stars, following their personal lives becomes second nature for many of us. On the Disney Channel, there are many famous actors and singers that many of us continue to follow even after we have veered away from always watching the channel.

One of the biggest stars to emerge with the help of Disney was the Jonas Brothers. Remember that first time you heard the JoBros rendition of “Poor Unfortunate Soul” come on between Lizzie McGuire and Even Stevens, and you thought to yourself, “who ARE these guys?!”. The Jonas Brothers fandom only continued to grow as songs like “SOS,” “Year 3000”, and “Burnin’ Up” became the thing Disney fans looked forward to as their commercial break.

Then, at the height of the Jonas Brothers fandom, in 2009, the brothers signed on for a Disney Channel show called Jonas, which would be loosely based on their lives. The show would end up becoming something that the brothers would eventually regret. This would follow Camp Rock, where Joe, Nick, and Kevin, would share some on-screen time in the Disney Channel Original Movie alongside Demi Lovato.

The three are also all married to their respective partners: Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner, and Danielle Jonas. Lately, there have been rumors about Nick and Priyanka’s relationship being on the rocks, but it seems that those rumors have since been squashed.

Priyanka, 39, has now spoken out on having children with Nick Jonas, 29. Priyanka told Vanity Fair:

“They’re a big part of our desire for the future. By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens.”

People noted:

Months earlier, Chopra Jonas also joked about wanting “a cricket team” of children with Jonas. (Such groups consist of 11 players.) “I do want children, as many as I can have,” she told The Sunday Times. “A cricket team? I’m not so sure.”

The three recently went on their ‘Happiness Begins’ tour based on their new album before the pandemic, and as someone who attended, I can say that all these years later, hearing “Burnin’ Up” still doesn’t get old!

What do you think of Nick and Priyanka? Let us know in the comments below!