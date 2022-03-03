Insiders Announce Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Are Welcoming Second Child

Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas — the three brothers who quickly became a pop sensation and a heartthrob brother band thanks to their success on the Disney Channel.

The three brothers first formed a boy group called the Jonas Brothers in 2005 and had hits including “Year 3000”, “Love Bug”, and “S.O.S”. They also starred in Disney Channel Original Movies including the Camp Rock franchise, as well as television shows such as Jonas.

The brothers decided to step away from music for a few years, but recently reunited and started making music again. Now, they have additional hits on the radio today including “Sucker” and “What a Man Gotta Do”.

All three brothers are now married and are even starting their own individual families. Kevin Jonas was the first to get married to his wife, Danielle, in 2009 and have gone on to have two daughters together, Alena Rose and Valentina Angelina.

10 years later, Joe Jonas married Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner at a secret Las Vegas location. They have a baby girl named Willa who they welcomed in July 2020.

And finally, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra (Baywatch, Matrix Resurrections, Mary Kom) wed in a Western ceremony and a traditional Hindu ceremony in December 2018. Recently, the couple welcomed a baby via surrogate.

Now, one of the Jonas Brothers is welcoming another child into the world.

The Jonas Family keeps on growing as Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have just announced they are having a second child together.

In Touch broke the news on Tuesday, March 1, that Sophie Turner 25, and Joe Jonas, 32, have another one on the way! According to the source, the Game of Thrones actress “is proud of her bump,” but because she is a “private person” she won’t make an official announcement about the pregnancy until she’s ready. An insider told In Touch, “She is almost halfway through” the pregnancy.

Congratulations to Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner!