Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Shock Fans, Welcome First Child

Jonas Brother pop star Nick Jonas and actress Priyanka Chopra (Baywatch, Matrix Resurrections, Mary Kom) have shocked their fans by announcing they’ve welcomed their first child via surrogate.

On Instagram, the 39-year-old actress shared the following message on behalf of herself and the 29-year-old singer:

We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.

Additional details about the baby’s name and gender have not been revealed at this time. Jonas’s brother, Kevin, has two children — Valentina Angelina, 5, and Alena Rose, 7 — with his wife, Daniela, while Joe Jonas has 1-year-old Willa with his wife Sophie Turner.

Prior to this announcement, Chopra recently spoke out about starting a family with her husband. She told Vanity Fair:

"They're a big part of our desire for the future. By God's grace, when it happens, it happens."

Previously, she has also spoken out about the challenges of maintaining a long-distance relationship amid the ongoing pandemic — during lockdown, Chopra found herself shooting Amazon’s Citadel in London while Jonas remained in Los Angeles — following divorce rumors last year.

On InStyle’s Ladies First With Laura Brown podcast she shared,

"This year has been really tough. It was really, really tough to be away from home for an entire year, especially at a time when you can't travel to see your family. I was just alone."

Currently, Jonas has been touring with the Jonas Brothers, while Chopra is busy with Citadel and several other projects, including the upcoming Cowboy Ninja Viking.

More on Disney Channel and the Jonas Brothers

One description of the Jonas Brothers’ Disney Channel career reads:

The Jonas Brothers made their acting debut in season 2 of the popular Disney Channel Original Series, Hannah Montana, where they guest starred on the episode, “Me and Mr. Jonas and Mr. Jonas and Mr. Jonas”. Soon after, they collaborated with Miley Cyrus again on her 3D Concert Film, Hannah Montana & Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert, which takes place during the tour for which they were Cyrus’ opening act. The Jonas Brothers and their good friend, Demi Lovato, starred in the Disney Channel Original Movie, Camp Rock. The soundtrack to the movie sold 188,000 copies within the first week and helped launch Demi Lovato’s recording career. Due to the success of the original, Camp Rock 2 was filmed in the late spring of 2009. It also featured the Jonas’ youngest brother, Frankie Jonas. It was seen for the first time September 3, 2010, prior to the preview of Fish Hooks. The Jonas Brothers were filming a new Disney Channel Original Series, J.O.N.A.S., which premiered May 2, 2009. Filming for the second season began in February 2010 under the name Jonas L.A. The series ended on October 2010.

