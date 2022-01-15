Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Being “Vulnerable, Removing “Jonas” From Name

In November 2021, Priyanka Chopra (Baywatch, Bajirao Mastani) caused a bit of a social media firestorm when she removed her married name, “Jonas” — the actress’s husband is Jonas Brother star, Nick Jonas — from her online profiles.

While the Matrix Resurrections (2021) alum and the pop star quickly put the rumors to rest — Chopra commented “I just died in your arms” on her husband’s gym selfie, setting fans’ divorce speculation straight — Chopra has gone on to share that the pandemic has been “very, very hard” on the popular couple, as she was filming overseas when quarantine began.

Now, Chopra has opened up again, specifically about removing “Jonas” from her name online amid the launch of her new beauty line. In a new Vanity Fair interview, she addressed how she felt after the situation:

“It’s a very vulnerable feeling, actually, that if I post a picture, everything that’s behind me in that picture is going to be zoomed in on, and people are going to speculate. Because of the noise of social media, because of the prevalence that it has in our lives, I think it seems a lot larger than it is. I think that we give it a lot more credence in real life, and I don’t think it needs that.” Related: Miley Cyrus Says Disney Channel Show Left Her With Psychological Damage

Jonas also weighed in, noting that the couple has worked “really hard” to “create that little safe haven” with people who are close to them:

“We both know that public life is something that comes with what we do,” he said. “But we’ve set real boundaries around our personal lives, our privacy, and worked really hard to create that little safe haven for ourselves with our friends and family.” Related: Frankie Jonas Says His Future “Slowly Died” Due to Jonas Brothers

Chopra currently has five projects in the works, including Amazon Studios’ “action-packed spy series” Citadel that is due to hit Amazon Prime Video this year. As for Jonas, he and his brothers, Kevin and Joe, have been touring and released a single called “Remember This” last summer.

More on Disney Channel and the Jonas Brothers

One description of the Jonas Brothers’ Disney Channel career reads:

The Jonas Brothers made their acting debut in season 2 of the popular Disney Channel Original Series, Hannah Montana, where they guest starred on the episode, “Me and Mr. Jonas and Mr. Jonas and Mr. Jonas”. Soon after, they collaborated with Miley Cyrus again on her 3D Concert Film, Hannah Montana & Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert, which takes place during the tour for which they were Cyrus’ opening act. The Jonas Brothers and their good friend, Demi Lovato, starred in the Disney Channel Original Movie, Camp Rock. The soundtrack to the movie sold 188,000 copies within the first week and helped launch Demi Lovato’s recording career. Due to the success of the original, Camp Rock 2 was filmed in the late spring of 2009. It also featured the Jonas’ youngest brother, Frankie Jonas. It was seen for the first time September 3, 2010, prior to the preview of Fish Hooks. The Jonas Brothers were filming a new Disney Channel Original Series, J.O.N.A.S., which premiered May 2, 2009. Filming for the second season began in February 2010 under the name Jonas L.A. The series ended on October 2010.

Do you think Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are actually still going strong?