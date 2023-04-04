Disney Channel 40th Anniversary Short Erupts With Nostalgia

Put on your nostalgia goggles; the Disney Channel is celebrating its 40th anniversary with an adorable short featuring characters from throughout the channel’s long history.

Originally intended as a premium channel like HBO, the Walt Disney Company founded the Disney Channel in 1983 to offer more family-friendly entertainment. Starting in 1990, the channel transitioned to a hybrid basic cable/paid programming channel, focusing on children ages 7-17.

Since then, Disney Channel has created hundreds of live-action series, animated series, and Disney Original Movies that people now consider classics. This includes Phineas and Ferb, Halloweentown, Ducktales, Gravity Falls, High School Musical, Hannah Montana, Kim Possible, Chip and Dale: Rescue Rangers, and many more.

Disney Channel has also become a factory for celebrities, including Miley Cyrus, Zendaya, Olivia Rodrigo, Hilary Duff, Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, and The Jonas Brothers.

Needless to say, Disney Channel has had a massive effect on children worldwide. To celebrate reaching 40 years, the team over at Chibi Tiny Tales (2020-2023) created a loving animated tribute to Disney Channel.

‘Happy Birthday, Disney Channel!’ Features Over 40 Classic Properties

To celebrate this monumental achievement, Chibi Tiny Tales released a short on YouTube titled “Happy Birthday, Disney Channel!” And it is one of the cutest animations you’ll see all year.

In it, dozens of Walt Disney family members come together to bake a cake for Disney Channel. Every character that makes an appearance adds to the process in ways only they can, like Miley Stewart/Hannah Montana adding sugar and spice representing both of her personas or Dr. Doofenshmirtz baking the cake with his ray gun as Perry the Platypus dodges the blast.

And that’s just a taste of the nostalgia baked into this cartoon treat!

The people behind the short are some of the biggest Disney fans out there. While they were proud of their work, they, unfortunately, couldn’t fit everyone in. In a Tweet sharing the video, director Sabrina Alberghetti noted, “…we couldn’t get EVERYONE we wanted, but I think we have a pretty good spread!”

Writer Benjamin Siemon was much more specific when sharing the video: “I wanted really old references like the host of ‘Mousercise’ but you can’t win ’em all. Sorry for anything that got left out!”

Either way, there’s no denying that this short is a loving tribute to a channel that has significantly influenced generations of children worldwide. Happy Birthday, Disney Channel!

Here’s a list of every Disney Channel property featured in the short:

Phineas and Ferb (2007-present)

DuckTales (1987-1990, 2017-2021)

Donald Duck

Big City Greens (2018-2023)

The Proud Family (2001-2005)

Suga Mama

The Owl House (2020-present)

American Dragon: Jake Long (2005-2007)

Smart House (1999)

Hannah Montana (2006-2011)

The Ghost and Molly McGee (2021-present)

Amphibia (2019-2022)

Goof Troop (1992)

Gravity Falls (2012-2016)

The Cheetah Girls (2003)

Halloweentown (1998)

Star Vs the Forces of Evil (2015-2019)

Jessie (2011-2015)

Gargoyles (1994-1997)

Wizards of Waverly Place (2007-2012)

Hamster & Gretel (2022-present)

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (2023-present)

Darkwing Duck (1991-1992)

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers (1989-1990)

Descendants (2015)

Camp Rock (2008)

KC Undercover (2015-2018)

Kim Possible (2002-2007)

Shego

Fish Hooks (2010-2014)

Zombies (2018)

Lizzie McGuire (2001-2004)

That’s So Raven (2003-2007)

Raven’s Home (2017-present)

High School Musical (2006)

Milo Murphy’s Law (2016-2019)

The Suite Life of Zack and Cody (2005-2008)

The Suite Life on Deck (2008-2011)

Wander Over Yonder (2013-2015)

TaleSpin (1990-1991)

Hailey’s On It (2023-present)

Bonkers (1993-1994)

What classic Disney Channel property do you wish made the cut? Let us know in the comments below.