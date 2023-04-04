New Disney100 Sizzle Reel Is Breathtaking – Fans Entranced by Nostalgia

Credit: Inside The Magic

Yesterday was Disney’s shareholder meeting, where Bob Iger discussed the future of the Mouse House. As Disney continues celebrating its 100th anniversary, a new sizzle reel dropped online, and fans worldwide are captivated and in tears.

Credit: Disney

What Is the Disney 100th Celebration?

Not to get confused with the recently over 50th celebration anniversary, the new Disney100 celebration is a Park-wide event (mainly focused towards Disneyland Resort California) where the Walt Disney Company is celebrating 100 years of their studio operating and producing memorable and spell-bounding films and series for families all around the world to enjoy time after time. Disney’s timeless films have captivated fans of all ages since The Walt Disney Studios first opened in 1923 in Los Angeles, California.

The Disney100 celebration is an event that will mark the historical opening of The Walt Disney Studios by launching new merchandise, special events, and more throughout a specific timeframe. As of now, the Disney100 celebration will occur from now through January 2024.

Credit: Disneyland Resort

The New Disney100 Sizzle Reel Is Emotional

With Disney’s annual shareholder meeting yesterday, a lot of news and information was released from Bob Iger, who promised fans around the world that he intends to invest $17 billion in Walt Disney World. Besides the news of the investment, Disney also released a brand new video showcasing their 100 years of creating films and series that have captivated audiences from around the globe.

Credit: Disney

Disney Fans React to New Disney100 Video

The sizzle reel above sent Disney fans around the globe into a frenzy of emotions. Fans poured into Twitter to voice their admiration and feelings toward the new video.

Disney is celebrating their 100th anniversary, meaning more news and events will likely be announced in the coming months. I think the video touched beautifully on nostalgia and pulled on the heartstrings just enough to excite me to visit Disney World in the Fall. I’ll just have to re-watch the video to keep my heart and mind in those feelings. What did you think of the new Disney100 sizzle reel?

