Disney Gets Dates Incorrect Again, This Time for Their Disney Channel Original Movies

It seems that whoever is in charge of promotional assets for Disney anniversaries needs to be replaced. The company has recently been called out for the Disney100 Celebration banners at Disneyland having inaccurate dates for their milestones. Now, as the Disney Channel celebrates its 40th anniversary, more incorrect dates have been pointed out by fans in their sizzle reel that honors the occasion.

Disney Channel, which began broadcasting on April 18, 1983, is celebrating its 40th anniversary. In the early days, the channel would only be on the air for 16-hour blocks, but in 1986 the network began to broadcast 24 hours a day. The featured shows in 1983 were primarily Mickey Mouse cartoons mixed in with some live-action puppet show versions of Winnie the Pooh and Dumbo. As the years passed, Disney added more groundbreaking shows like Adventures of the Gummi Bears, Chip N Dale: Rescue Rangers, and DuckTales.

Eventually, Disney ramped up its live-action sitcoms and original movies. While Disney Channel has always had original films since its inception, its movies in the late 90s and early 2000s would become massive hits with their audience. So much so that some Disney Channel Original Movies (known as DCOMS for short) even got a theatrical release, such as The Lizzie Mcguire Movie (2003) and High School Musical 3: Senior Year (2008). But before DCOMS gained box office success, the channel had some real gems that 90s nostalgia fans still admire to this day.

Two of those popular movies where Halloweentown (1998) and Smart House (1999), are considered to be the “OG” Disney Channel movies. They came out at a time when Disney would only release a few originals a year before they dumped one out every three months. The two films are iconic now, and some fans even watch Halloweentown (1998) every year during the spooky season. That franchise even went on to make three more sequels. Needless to say, they’re unforgettable. But it would seem as though someone at Disney forgot about them. Or at least what year they were released.

To kick off the 40th anniversary, Disney Channel tweeted a sizzle reel featuring some of the most memorable movie moments from the past four decades on their network. While you think they would have gone in order, the sizzle reel jumps between different years. This is where they messed up. When they show Halloweentown and Smart House, they accidentally say they were both released in 1991. Those in their 30s immediately thought, “Whoa, those movies can’t be that old, can they?”

It was obviously a simple mix-up, but Disney has done this a lot lately. They have repeatedly released social media assets with inaccuracy and incorrect information. Not to mention the big upset fans had when they noticed the banners at Disneyland had the wrong dates for the Disney100 Celebration and the misquote from Walt Disney on the Mickey statue.

Disney has quickly fixed some of these mistakes, but it might be time to fire whoever is in charge of quality control over there.

