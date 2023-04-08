Demi Lovato Snubbed From Disney Channel Celebration

The Walt Disney Company has been celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Disney Channel with loving tributes, including various posts, shorts, and compilations. However, one notable face has been left out: Demi Lovato.

The Disney Channel has become known for two things: dozens of classic cartoons and churning out multiple stars who are some of the biggest names today, including Miley Cyrus, Jenna Ortega, The Jonas Brothers, Hilary Duff, and Zendaya.

Disney has celebrated the channel’s influence by sharing multiple tributes, including a sweet short where over 40 characters bake a cake for the channel and a compilation of young stars making the Disney Channel logo with a wand. This included Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, Raven Symone, Jenna Ortega, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Zendaya, Ashley Tisdale, Brenda Song, and more.

However, fans quickly noticed that Demi Lovato was missing from the compilation. And they were not happy.

Demi Lovato Snub Has Fans Angry, But It’s Not Surprising

Originally getting her start as a child star in Sonny with a Chance (2009-2011) and the Camp Rock movies, Demi Lovato, full name Demetria Devonne Lovato, has gone on to be one of the biggest pop stars of today, having sold over 24 million records and earning numerous accolades. You’d think this popularity is enough to have gotten Lovato into the compilation, but that wasn’t the case.

Fans quickly got on Twitter to defend the singer/actress, saying things like, “You can try to erase Demi, but you can’t erase history,” “Put some respect on her name,” and “Demi shade isn’t cute, babe.”

While Disney hasn’t commented on the situation, this snub isn’t surprising. Lovato has often spoken out against her time at the Disney Channel, referring to the experience as “Disney High” and saying it was “confusing and dramatic.”

In fact, Lovato is making her directorial debut with Hulu’s Child Star (2024). Lovato said about the film, “Our project sheds light on important messages about growing up in the public eye, learning to protect our boundaries, and becoming active advocates of our own destinies. I’m humbled to be able to learn from the individuals who have lived the unique experience of child stardom and share their stories in our film.”

