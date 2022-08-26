“Deep Sadness Inside,” Demi Lovato Alleges She Was Raped While Working at Disney

Former Disney Channel star Demi Lovato shared some major claims in recent comments.

Lovato, who sprung to fame with her work in beloved Disney Channel movies and television series like Camp Rock (2008) and Sonny with a Chance (2011), has recently been speaking out in more facets about her time at Disney and much more.

In her documentary Dancing With the Devil, Demi Lovato alleges that her virginity was taken from her by someone who also worked at Disney.

“We were hooking up but I said, ‘Hey, this is not going any farther. I’m a virgin, and I don’t want to lose it this way.’ And that didn’t matter to them, they did it anyways. And I internalized it and I told myself it was my fault, because I still went in the room with him. I still hooked up with him,” Demi said.

Though she shared what happened, the person was “never taken out of the movie they were in,” according to Demi.

“The Christian, Southern girl in me didn’t see it [as rape] because sex was not normalized as a child or in the South,” she added. “And, you know what, f*** it, I’m just gonna say it: My #MeToo story is me telling somebody that someone did this to me, and they never got in trouble for it. They never got taken out of the movie they were in.”

Lovato was recently on the Call Her Daddy podcast with Alice Cooper and was asked about the process of dealing with such a traumatic incident.

“I think in a way, time can heal wounds,” the singer said. “Maybe not all of them. The more time that has gone by, the easier it has gotten.” “But there’s still a sadness, a deep sadness inside of me that someone took that from me at such a young age.”

Demi shared that the incident wasn’t just difficult, but that one of the toughest portions was seeing the person everyday.

“It was hard because this person was also around. Like, they were also on Disney,” she said. “And so, seeing them around was difficult and it really messed up my teenage years. And finally, I went and got help for that.”

“And to be clear, like it wasn’t anyone in the immediate Disney circle. I’ve had people ask questions like, ‘Was it this person or was it that person?’ And it was like, ‘I don’t think it’d be anybody that anyone would guess, but they were friends with someone on set and they’d come around [all] the time,’” she added.