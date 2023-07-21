Cole Sprouse Says Disney Channel Was “Life-Saving”

Like many former Disney Channel stars, Cole Sprouse is often asked about his experience being a celebrity and moving through the Disney system. While it definitely had its ups and downs, it looks like Sprouse is thankful for the opportunity.

Alongside his identical twin brother Dylan Sprouse, Cole Sprouse began acting at only eight months old in various commercials and more minor roles. He shared numerous roles with his brother, including Julian in Big Daddy (1999) alongside Adam Sandler and Young Pistachio Disguisey in Master of Disguise (2002) with Dana Carvey.

However, the brothers became household names as Zack and Cody Martin in The Suite Life of Zack and Cody (2005-2008) and its spinoff, The Suite Life on Deck (2008-2011). He continued acting, gaining more recognition for his performance as Jughead Jones in Riverdale (2017-present).

Despite continued success, Cole Sprouse is still asked about his time on the Disney Channel. While many people have had negative experiences with the Walt Disney Company and being in the public eye, he looks back on his time on the channel more fondly.

Cole Sprouse Says’ Suite Life’ Was “A Life-Saving Show”

While appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast with Alex Cooper, most people focused on Cole Sprouse’s break-up with his Riverdale costar Lili Reinhardt. However, the actor also opened up about his time on the Disney Channel, something he called a “huge boon.”

“Funny enough, I get asked about Disney a lot because I think a lot of people want to sort of poke the bear and see, you know, how atrocious the channel was,” Cole said. “By the time my brother and I got to the Disney Channel, we were good. It was a huge boon to us.”

He continued, “It was, in very many ways, a life-saving show. It provided us with an amount of stability and consistency, and routine that really was needed for my brother and I at the time.”

While he reflects on his time more positively than others, he notes that it is a very different case for him than for his female costars at the time, saying in a New York Times interview, “The young women on the channel we were on were so heavily sexualized from such an earlier age than my brother and I that there’s absolutely no way that we could compare our experiences.” Hopefully, steps continue to be taken to address these issues.

