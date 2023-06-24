Disney Star Alyson Stoner Fired for Coming Out as Queer

While the world seems to be much more progressive nowadays regarding orientation and identity, it can still be dangerous for LGBTQIA+ people. One example is Alyson Stoner, who lost a job because they came out as queer.

Now 29, Alyson Stoner began their career at six years old. Soon, they were cast as the lead kid dancer in the music video for “Work It” by Missy Elliot. The video was immediately iconic and caused Stoner’s career to skyrocket, appearing in more music videos for Elliot as well as Eminem and the Kumbia Kings. Soon, Disney would come calling.

Stoner was then cast as the co-host of Mike’s Super Short Show (2002-2007). They became a regular on the Disney Channel, appearing in The Suite Life of Zack and Cody (2005-2008), Camp Rock (2008), and That’s So Raven (2003-2007). They also starred in the Cheaper by the Dozen and Step Up franchises.

Nowadays, Alyson Stoner spends most of their time in voice-over roles, including Kairi in the Kingdom Hearts video games and Isabella Garcia-Shapiro in Phineas and Ferb (2007-present). They are also an advocate for mental health, having been open about therapy, their anxiety, and eating disorders.

In 2018, Stoner came out in an article in Teen Vogue as queer, saying they were “attracted to men, women, and people who identify in other ways.” That same year, they came out as non-binary and started using they/them pronouns. Unfortunately, this would hurt their career.

Producers Felt Alyson Stoner Would Be Unsafe Around Children

While appearing on the I’m Literally Screaming with Spencewuah podcast, Alyson Stoner revealed that they had actually lost a job on a children’s show because they came out. “I did end up getting fired from a children’s show because they felt that I was unsafe — now that they knew I was queer — to be around kids.”

Fortunately, Stoner had support behind the scenes from their manager, Kevin Jonas Sr. “He was very loving and supportive and helpful in me understanding that there are risks if I do this,” they said. “It’s totally my choice, but it could affect not only people’s perception but also like hireability for jobs. So there was definitely discrimination there.”

Despite the discrimination, Stoner doesn’t regret coming out, saying, “The beauty far outweighs the hate comments and death threats, but it was intimidating but also liberating.”

Since then, Alyson Stoner has been thriving. Not only did they go viral reprising their iconic dance from “Work It” at the 2019 VMAs, but they have also built a career around positivity and mental health. They co-founded Movement Genius alongside their sister to promote exercise as a way to relieve stress and anxiety. On top of this, Stoner is an advocate for artists and entertainers, particularly children.

