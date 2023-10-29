Matthew Perry’s Tragic Death Foreshadowed in Recent Social Media Posts

Tonight, the world has been notified with horrific news: Matthew Perry, the man who made millions laugh uncontrollably for years, has past away at the age of 54 to a reported drowning. However, fans have been noticing odd behavior from the Friends star for days now, which may have been a cry for help from the Hollywood star who has been sadly known to have a substance abuse issue.

Friends is an American situation comedy about six 20-30-year-old friends living in the New York City borough of Manhattan. It was created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, and premiered on NBC on September 22, 1994. The series was produced by Bright/Kauffman/Crane Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television.

The ensemble cast includes Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

In the show Matthew Perry played Chandler Bing, who is an executive in statistical analysis and data reconfiguration for a large multi-national corporation, a job which he despises (also, a job title that Monica nor Rachel were able to remember which caused them to lose their apartment during a game of trivia).

Because of this, Chandler later quits his job and becomes a junior copywriter at an advertising agency. Chandler is known for his sarcastic sense of humor. An intelligent man at the end of the day (despite all his goofy quirkiness), he often mocks his best friend Joey for the latter’s stupidity.

Chandler is often depicted as being somewhat of a hapless individual, suffering a lot of bad luck while struggling through life and occasionally struggling with an on-and-off smoking addiction. He dated the well-known nasal character Janice, who annoyed everyone and eventually aggravated Chandler.

However, he eventually falls in deep mutual love with Monica; an emotional Chandler tells her that she “makes him happier than he ever thought he could be” while proposing to her at the close of season six, with the two of them marrying at the close of season seven. By the end of the series, he and Monica adopt twins, whom they name Jack and Erica.

The original finale in 2004 gathered a viewership of 52 million people, and since then the show has been watched over 100 billion times across all platforms. So, it is clear that all of America, and the world is devastated by the loss of Perry.

According to TMZ, “The beloved “Friends” star was reportedly discovered dead in the jacuzzi of a home in Los Angeles’ ritzy Pacific Palisades neighborhood just after 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that first-responders rushed to the address with the call reported as a cardiac arrest.”

The sources said no drugs were found at the scene and no foul play is suspected.

In a statement, the Los Angeles Police Department stated: “We responded to the 1800 block of Blue Sail Rd for a death investigation on a male 4:10 pm this afternoon. He was in his 50s.”

Perry had a long history of drug and alcohol abuse, and opened up about his addictions in a memoir titled Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, which was published last year. He noted that throughout Friends, he was heavily abusing drugs and alcohol, he was even in rehab and had to leave for the day to film his wedding with Monica — a massive beautiful moment in the show, where Chandler was thriving, while Perry was suffering.

He explains at one point, his addiction got so bad that he was taking 55 pills per day while filming his hit show Friends. “I didn’t know how to stop,” he explained.

“I was put on a thing called an ECMO machine, which does all the breathing for your heart and your lungs. And that’s called a Hail Mary. No one survives that. […] There were five people put on an ECMO machine that night and the other four died and I survived,” he explained.

“I say in the book that if I did die, it would shock people, but it wouldn’t surprise anybody,” he admits. “And that’s a very scary thing to be living with. So my hope is that people will relate to it, and know that this disease attacks everybody. It doesn’t matter if you’re successful or not successful, the disease doesn’t care.” Sadly, now, we are at the point of Perry’s death, and to his disbelief, the world is indeed shocked.

Perry had reportedly been in rehab 15 times and had undergone 14 surgeries to try and mitigate the damage done due to his stomach lining due to alcohol and opioid abuse.

The post that has fans wondering if they could have done something to prevent Matthew’s tragic passing took place five days ago.

His Instagram post read, “Do you understand what I’m trying to tell you? – I’m Mattman” with a short video of the moon.

He then also posted a photo in a pool, “Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I’m Mattman”.

Fans were quickly worried, one said, “ok at home Mattman?” another noted, “somebody take his phone away”, arguing that he was not well. Another had the same senitment, stating, “Sure. We’re all “Mattman”, sweetie. Let’s get you to bed.”

Others were shocked to see Matthew come back to social with such odd and cryptic posts, “I’m starting to get confused by these posts 😂nothing all year & now this!”

Overall, fans wanted to check in on the actor, “I hope you are doing well. I’ve always absolutely adored you and i saw you..your struggles and sometimes your sadness. I love your laughter and I’m always rooting for you. I know you won’t see this, but I see you and hope you are happy and living a beautiful life.”

Again, at the moment, all that has been confirmed is that the Hollywood star downed, however, his recent posts show that there may have been some mental battles that the actor was dealing with. These may be entirely separate from the recent tragedy, but the timing can mean more.

Matthew Perry has starred in 17 Again, Cougar Town, The Good Wife, Mr. Sunshine, Scrubs, The Simpsons, The West Wing, Growing Pains, Beverly Hills 90210, The Good Fight, The Odd Couple, and many more iconic films and TV shows.

For now, we at Inside the Magic wish all of Matthew’s friends and families condolences during these incredibly unprecedented and tragic times.

Stay tuned to Inside the Magic for further updates on the unfortunate news.