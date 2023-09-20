New ‘Bluey’ Production Takes Series in Bold New Direction

On September 19, Ludo Studio revealed that their wildly popular show Bluey (2018-present) will take an exciting step in a new, bold direction.

Bluey is easily the best show for adults, meant for preschool-aged children. While the kids can laugh and connect with Bluey, her sister Bingo, and all of their friends, adults see themselves in Bluey’s parents, Bandit and Chilli. Their parenting style and reliability have caused parents everywhere to deem Bluey their favorite show. Take that, Succession (2018-2023).

Created by Joe Brumm, Bluey’s sense of play has made the series a joy for all ages, causing it to become the world’s most popular children’s program. And on September 19, Ludo Studio announced an exciting new project that will surely only make The Heelers even more popular.

The Heelers Try Something Completely New

Bluey has already dominated television and merchandise, becoming a big moneymaker for Disney Junior and the streaming service Disney+. Now, Bluey is looking to move into a new medium altogether with the official trailer for Bluey: The Videogame (2023).

Bluey: The Videogame will feature a completely new story with the Wheeler Family. The summary from the official website reads, “Become immersed in the world of Bluey in this interactive sandbox adventure as players navigate faithfully recreated and iconic locations, including Bluey’s home, fully explorable for the first time.”

Players will be able to explore multiple areas, including the forest, playground, beach, and the Heelers’ home. You’ll also be able to play your favorite games from the show, including Keepy-Uppy, Magic Xylophone, and The Floor is Lava. You can earn in-game rewards like new costumes, stickers, playable episodes, and locations.

‘Bluey: The Videogame’ Brings the Show to Life

Whenever a licensed game is announced, especially based on a children’s show, it’s usually met with groans and the rolling of eyes. Anyone can copy and paste characters from a popular cartoon and insert them into a video game. However, it looks like Ludo Studio and Outright Games are taking Bluey: The Videogame seriously.

The art direction is perfect, with the characters blending perfectly with the 3D environment. It genuinely feels seamless, and the gameplay will hopefully make you feel like you’re a part of the fun. On top of that, the entire original cast is returning for the voices, including David McCormack as Bandit and Melanie Zanetti as Chilli.

But the feature that makes the game feel like the show is the sense of play. The game is an entirely interactive sandbox experience combined with cooperative four-player support. That means anyone can come over to your house, play the game, and feel like they’re in a Bluey episode.

That’s exactly what Bluey is all about! Learning and building a community through play, kindness, and communication. Video games are the perfect place for that, and the Ludo Studio and Outright Games teams seem to realize that. If Outright Games pulls this off, it will easily become the greatest children’s video game of all time.

Bluey: The Videogame will be released on November 17, 2023. It will be coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. You can pre-order the game at Best Buy and wishlist it on the PlayStation Store and Steam.

What do you think of the new Bluey video game? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!