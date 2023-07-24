Disney Made ‘Bluey’ Remove a Reference to Jesus

Since its release, Bluey (2018-present) has been praised for its sense of humor that works for both children and adults. However, higher-ups sometimes jump in to ensure things don’t get too out of hand. This was the case when writer and creator Joe Brumm wanted to include a joke about Jesus Christ.

Bluey is easily the funniest show meant for preschool-aged children. While the kids can laugh and connect with Bluey, her sister Bingo, and all of their friends, adults see themselves in Bluey’s parents, Bandit and Chilli. Their parenting style and reliability have caused parents everywhere to deem Bluey their favorite show.

On top of this, Bluey is able to tackle more complex and mature themes, like feeling inadequate as a mother, dealing with infertility, and even death. However, there was one topic that was deemed too much for Bluey to handle, even if it was a superfluous joke: Christianity.

‘Bluey’ Had a Jesus Joke Shot Down By Higher-Ups

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Bluey creator Joe Brumm was asked about any content cut from the show, and the first thing that came to his head was a joke about Jesus in the episode “Shadowlands.” Brumm grew up going to a Catholic school

“When I grew up, I went to a Catholic school, and so you mixed with a lot of kids who were Catholics, but also with a lot who weren’t. And the ones who weren’t just had not heard of anything to do with religion or Jesus,” recalled Brumm. “So, there’s just a little line in there where they’re pretending all the sunlight is water, and they’re going, ‘But you know we can’t get to the things,’ and they go, ‘Well, maybe we can walk on water.’ And they go, ‘No one can walk on water.’ And I was going to have Snickers say, ‘Jesus can.’ And Bluey just says, ‘Who’s Jesus?’ And then we’d move on.”

Brumm continued, “It wasn’t proselytizing; it wasn’t insulting. That was the exchange, and it got quickly shot down. But that one was particularly funny to me.”

While Brumm understands the joke’s removal, he still laments the cut. “That’s my sense of humor. And it’s the correct decision [to not include it]. It doesn’t belong in a preschool cartoon. It’s too weird. But it still made me laugh.” When asked who makes those calls, Brumm replied with “the ABC (Australia Broadcasting Corporation), the BBC, and sort of Disney through the BBC.”

Clearly, the joke could get a group of people angry, and it wasn’t necessary for the episode, so the cut makes sense. However, the joke is completely inoffensive, built more on a child’s lack of understanding than any shots at Christianity. Either way, Bluey continues to be a fantastic show that people of all ages and backgrounds can enjoy.

