Disney+ Cartoon Outrages Anti-Trans Activists, Calls Them “Trolls”

A modern reboot of the 1990s hit cartoon series Animaniacs garnered backlash online this week after a popular conservative influencer shared a clip from the show. An anonymous viewer submitted the video to Libs of TikTok, run by recently-appointed Oklahoma Education Library Media Advisory Committee member Chaya Raichik.

The controversial account is known for posting videos of LGBTQIA+ teachers and librarians and criticizing hospitals that provide gender-affirming care to minors. According to Rolling Stone, posts on the Libs of TikTok account often precede bomb threats at the institutions Raichik criticizes.

In the past, Libs of TikTok has posted about Disney’s theme park Pride Month decorations and shared videos of gender-non-conforming Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique cast members. On Thursday, the account slammed this clip from the Animaniacs theme song. Though produced by Warner Bros., the series streams on Disney-owned Hulu and is accessible via Disney+.

Received this from a mom of 2 young kids. This is a clip from the show ‘Animaniacs’ released on @hulu, a @Disney owned company. It’s a reboot of the 1993 version except with the subtle LGBTQ indoctrination. They mention gender neutral pronouns and call anyone who opposes it a troll. WHY DO THEY HAVE TO INJECT THIS INTO EVERYTHING?!

Much like its predecessor, the Animaniacs’ theme song introduces the zany, mischievous toons that make up the cast: Dot Warner (Tress MacNeille), Wakko Warner (Jess Harnell), Yakko Warner (Rob Paulsen), The Brain (Maurice LaMarche), and Pinky (Rob Paulsen).

Toward the song’s end, the characters describe themselves as “a brand new cast who tested well in focus group research, gender-balanced, pronoun-neutral, and perfectly diverse.” They add that the “trolls” will call them “so passé.” “But we did meta first,” they conclude.

The entire theme song is available here:

Animaniacs premiered in 2020 and now has three seasons under its belt, but Raichik was unaware of its theme song until now. Though it’s streamed without issues for nearly four years, many of Libs of TikTok’s 2.8 million followers quickly became outraged by the reference to gender neutrality.

“I actually would have let my kids watch the original,” @orwellshandmaid wrote. “This is just pathetic.”

“Disney are doing this to educate kids about LGBTQ in their early age to mislead them,” said @WinnieSchola. “Parents should block such channels.”

Mal (known online as Mally Mouse), an influencer who describes herself as a Disney fanatic and a “politically incorrect content creator,” reposted Libs of TikTok’s Animaniacs critique. “Well there goes another perfectly good classic show rebooted/remade into wokeness,” she wrote. “Proud Family, The Little Mermaid, Pinocchio, Buzz Lightyear, Peter Pan.. The list doesn’t stop…”

Well there goes another perfectly good classic show rebooted/remade into wokeness.

Proud Family, The Little Mermaid, Pinocchio, Buzz Lightyear, Peter Pan.. The list doesn’t stop… https://t.co/HFa8LC6orP — Mally Mouse (@MallymkunMousey) January 25, 2024

Peter Pan & Wendy (2023), The Little Mermaid (2023), and Pinocchio (2022) were all criticized by conservatives for casting people of color as the live-action versions of white animated characters. Pixar’s Lightyear (2022) was hit with boycotts over a lesbian main character kissing her wife, while The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder drew ire for a song that stated that “slaves built this country.”

In an e-mail, Mal told Inside the Magic that Animaniacs is one example in a long list of Disney shows, movies, and theme parks “targeting children” with topics that conservative families aren’t comfortable showing their kids.

“Whether its the man being allowed to work at the Bibbity Bobbity Boutique in Disneyland, or selling Pride merchandise in children’s sizes in the parks; or it’s using nostalgia by rebooting an early 2000s well known cartoon (The Proud Family), only to immediately use it as an outlet to indoctrinate children,” Mal wrote. “Animaniacs is only one of the recent media examples of Disney (and others) trying to expose children to political agendas that they have no business being [a part] of. It’s happening everywhere.”

Even in the original five seasons aired from 1993 to 1998, Animaniacs constantly poked fun at the production industry and pop culture. The toons escape from a tower on the Warner Brothers studio lot, regularly interact with production security officers, and meet cartoon versions of celebrities.

While Raichik and her followers were infuriated by the perceived politicization of Animaniacs, the series is known for pushing the boundaries of children’s TV shows. The original theme song featured a caricature of Bill Clinton playing the saxophone, one of the most well-known political moments of its day.

Later, they included the impeached president in a scene where the Warner siblings are looking for someone to invest in a movie they’re producing. Clinton tells them they should rent out a spare bedroom in their house before two secret service agents apprehend him.

“Hey, did I say something wrong again?” he asks. “Uh oh, Hillary’s gonna whoop me for sure.”

The Animaniacs’ theme song is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to political references. Hillary Clinton gets her own cameo in the reboot. “Make America Great Again” puns make an appearance, and the tiny toons use colorful bunnies to represent the debate over gun control.

Warner Bros. didn’t provide any comments or updates on this situation at this time. Libs of TikTok didn’t respond to Inside the Magic’s request for comment.

Animaniacs season three premiered on Hulu in February 2023. The series is executive-produced by Steven Spielberg and based on characters by Tom Ruegger.

