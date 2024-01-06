Disney Influencer Calls LGBTQ+ Community “Rainbow Bullies”

Inside the Magic first reported on Disney influencer Mally Mouse (Mal) in 2022, when she went viral for a rant about a child who splashed her camera on Splash Mountain. Just a year and a half later, the TikTok star is famous on right-wing social media for calling the LGBTQIA+ community “rainbow bullies.”

Mal posts content on multiple platforms, including TikTok, Instagram, X (formerly known as Twitter), and streams on Twitch. She recently started broadcasting on Rumble, a largely conservative video and streaming platform. In many social media bios, Mal self-identifies as “politically incorrect” and the “CEO of unpopular opinions.”

Many of Mal’s videos consist of brief statements on newsworthy topics. On December 30, 2023, she did just that, discussing transgender actress Tommy Dorfman’s now-deleted TikTok accusing Delta Airlines of misgendering her. Mal praised Delta for standing up “to the rainbow bullies.”

@mally_mouse yall see that man be an absolute boss at @delta ? Hey delta lets work together. Ive never flown. But you seem awesome lol ♬ original sound – Mal ✨🐭

This TikTok performed about as well as Mal’s typical content–but it was her video response to a comment that launched Mally Mouse into the conservative stratosphere.

*(Editor’s Note: The following passage contains language that may harm members of the LGBTQIA+ community. Reader discretion is advised. Help is available for anyone struggling.)

The commenter disagreed with Mal, arguing that calling the LGBTQIA+ community “rainbow bullies” was homophobic. “How would you like it if someone referred to you as he or him?” they asked.

@mally_mouse Replying to @Ash <3(Taylor's version) its MY turn to enjoy the thrill of being offended :) ♬ original sound – Mal ✨🐭

Mal started her tongue-in-cheek response with a giggle: “I’m so excited that you said this!”

She sarcastically accused the commenter of assuming her gender but said she wouldn’t “give a f**k” if someone used “he/him” pronouns for her.

“I know that probably bothers you, but the difference between us is that I don’t base my emotional stability on the validation of strangers,” Mal said. “Rough concept, huh?”

“There’s nothing wrong with me accurately defining a group of people as ‘rainbow bullies’ when they are literally notorious for throwing temper tantrums and lashing out at people who think even minutely different from them,” Mal concluded. “I have personally been called things so much worse than a ‘rainbow bully.’”

The video amassed more than 300,000 views on TikTok. But it took off on X, where it was shared by Chaya Raichik/Libs of TikTok, a right-wing account accused of inciting bomb threats against hospitals that offer gender-affirming care for minors. (It should be noted that Raichik previously “threw a tantrum” over a gender non-conforming cast member working with kids at Disney’s Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique.)

This woman is going viral on tiktok for blasting the “rainbow bullies” and perfectly says what we are all thinking 🔥 Her handle is @MallymkunMousey. Go show her some love!

This woman is going viral on tiktok for blasting the "rainbow bullies" and perfectly says what we are all thinking 🔥 Her handle is @MallymkunMousey. Go show her some love! pic.twitter.com/eaMaE2J45M — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 5, 2024

Conservative-affiliated accounts like The Daily Wire, PragerU, Ian Miles Cheong, and more featured Mal’s video. Rumble showcased her next stream on its homepage to show its support. Screenshots from the video quickly spread as memes.

But not all conservatives were on board with a Disney influencer, even one that spoke out against the LGBTQIA+ community. The Walt Disney Company publicly supports the LGBTQIA+ community, celebrates Pride Month, and even started a political war with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over the law that opponents have dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” law.

*(Editor’s Note 1/9/24: Mal responded to Inside the Magic’s request after this article’s publication, directing our team to the post below.)

Inside the Magic reached out to Mal for comment on her sudden virality in the conservative community and her thoughts on Disney, but she hadn’t replied at time of publication. She did respond to criticism on X:

I love when people assume that because I enjoy Disney, I must be woke. Yknow.. the company that was founded 100 years ago, and has only recently become the woke mess that it is? Be smarter than this. Yes, I have hobbies and interests that don’t 100% adhere to my political opinions.. That’s actually healthy, unlike the echo chamber you expect me to live in.

I love when people assume that because I enjoy Disney, I must be woke. Yknow.. the company that was founded 100 years ago, and has only recently become the woke mess that it is?

Be smarter than this. Yes, I have hobbies and interests that don't 100% adhere to my political… https://t.co/kbwB3gF9Xu — Mally Mouse (@MallymkunMousey) January 5, 2024

What do you think of Mally Mouse/Mal’s video? Share your take with Inside the Magic in the comments.