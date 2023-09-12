Delta Caught Over-Charging Disney Guests, Claims “Fraudulent Charges”

If you are planning on flying with Delta in the near future, be sure to keep an eye out for extra charges that are inaccurate. The airline has now been caught overcharging guests following flight cancelations.

If you ever planning travel, booking a flight is typically an integral part of that travel, and it can be a costly addition that you must budget for. Recently, many Disney guests have been encountering issues with their travel, putting a damper on their vacation experience.

Orlando International Airport is a high-volume airport as many passengers fly in and out of the city every day. With Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort offering so much to do, making a vacation out of a visit to Orlando is incredibly easy.

Typically, bad weather is the main culprit of flight cancelations. Most recently, Hurricane Idalia canceled hundreds of flights going in and out of MCO.

We recently wrote about issues that the airline experienced earlier this week.

It seems hundreds of tourists ended up stuck on flights for hours without movement, with many flights ending up canceled. For those who were traveling home, they were not rescheduled until the next day, stranding them in the airport without a place to sleep. Guests were denied transport refunds for those who wanted to travel home for the night while waiting on a new flight, and no hotel stays were given out. Delta has since refused to compensate any guests for their travel disruption.

Delta was also caught breaking the law, as we earlier reported. Guests were stuck on places as pilots were timing out after two to three hours. Guests were reported to have not been given food or water during this waiting period, which is illegal. Delta has refused to compensate or comment on this issue as well. It is an accusation that the airline has received in multiple circumstances, but it seems it is not an issue that they have rectified at this time.

It seems that multiple flights were canceled due to Delta pilots exceeding their hour limit. That being said, passengers were still told to board planes and sit there without the intention of the plane ever taking off. According to their website, dozens of flights were canceled, and no other flights were added that same day. This likely means that many were left waiting until the following day for a flight, without a hotel to return to.

Now, it has been reported that those guests who were traveling in and out of Walt Disney World at Orlando International Airport on these flights have been overcharged. Inside the Magic spoke with Delta, and it was claimed that these charges were not made my them, but were indeed “fraudulent”. Following further investigation, it seems that this was a lie, and their charges were not indeed fraudulent, as the purchase records match previous purchases from that same vendor.

Delta is now advising passengers to contact their bank to look into these “fraudulent” charges, but passengers have reported to have those claims denied.

