Parents Believe Disney+ Kids Program Promotes Sexual Themes

Bluey has taken over the world of children’s entertainment in the last few years, becoming a near-constant in millions of living rooms across the globe. The ABC Australia program appears on Disney+, making little Bluey Heeler a global phenomenon.

Despite its reputation for family-friendly storylines and age-appropriate life lessons, some parents believe Bluey is secretly introducing kids to sexual themes. This week, a spicy fan theory gained traction on r/DanielTigerConspiracy, a subreddit for parents to talk freely about their children’s favorite television shows.

“My husband and I are firm believers that Bandit and Chilli Heeler are swingers,” u/falathina wrote of Bluey and Bingo Heeler’s parents. “…Hear me out. They have some questionable relationships with neighbors on occasion. Pat (Lucky’s dad), for example, literally goes along with everything and I get it because he’s a retriever… but Bandit tackles him and he goes with it? He tells Chilli to ‘shake it’ in the dance mode episode.”

“Then there’s Wendy,” they continued. “Bandit has a great appreciation for Wendy’s appearance and physique on a couple of occasions. And then there’s the part of feather wand when Bandit relieves himself in the yard and is not at all shy about yelling good morning to Wendy. I know that I’m grasping at straws here but they can’t make it too obvious in a kids show.”

Other parents agreed, citing their examples of overly friendly adult relationships on Bluey.

“I just watched the copycat episode where Bandit tells Wendy he likes to smack his own bottom over and over again,” u/notnotaginger replied.

“I just watched the mullet episode and had this exact thought,” said u/I-RegretMyNameChoice. “Bandit was getting pretty frisky with Trixie who responded by giving him a haircut while Chilli got her 20 minutes.”

“This seems like the most obvious Bluey conspiracy theory to me,” u/Personal_Reality agreed. “They are so very familiar with Wendy and Pat.”

Of course, this is just a Bluey fan theory. Neither creator Joe Brumm nor Ludo Studio have confirmed that Bandit and Chilli Heeler are swinging with their neighbors Wendy and Pat or sister-in-law Trixie.

