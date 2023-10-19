Live-Action ‘Snow White’ Becomes “Anti-Woke” With Latest Changes

The battles over Snow White are reaching an all-time high.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937), the very first full-length animated feature film created by Walt Disney, left an indelible mark on the world of cinema. Its release marked a groundbreaking moment in animation history, captivating audiences of all ages with its enchanting storytelling and breathtaking visuals.

The film’s impact extended far beyond the box office, as it set a high standard for future animated films and solidified Disney’s reputation as a pioneer in the world of animation. The timeless tale of Snow White, the beautiful princess, and her encounters with the wicked queen and the seven endearing dwarfs, not only introduced audiences to a magical world but also demonstrated the power of animation to convey complex emotions and narratives.

However, it’s important to note that the story of Snow White did not originate with Disney. The film was based on the German fairy tale “Schneewittchen” by the Brothers Grimm, titled “Snow White” in English. The Grimms’ version, published in 1812, contained the essential elements of the story, such as the jealous stepmother, the poisoned apple, and the prince’s kiss. The Grimm Brothers’ fairy tale was, in turn, influenced by earlier European folk tales. Disney’s adaptation brought these classic elements to life in a new and visually stunning way, preserving the enduring appeal of “Snow White” for generations to come.

However, Disney has come under fire from a large population of its fan base in recent months for its live-action adaptation of its story, which is said to be nothing like the original. Disney cast Rachel Zegler in the role of Snow White, and Zegler has not been the best voice for calming down some of the backlash. The actress has talked about how the original story was “strange” and that, in the live-action version, the princess wouldn’t be saved by a prince and that this wouldn’t be a love story.

Disney removed the seven dwarfs from the script following backlash and instead replaced them with “magical creatures,” which has been ridiculed, as well.

While there are many fans who are still looking forward to the release of the film, the backlash has put Disney in a bad spot as far as its budget is concerned. The company will reportedly need to make more than $340 million at the box office to break even and, with more production still to be done, there is a chance that the number could climb even higher before it’s all said and done.

Taking advantage of this backlash is the conservative platform The Daily Wire. The Daily Wire recently announced that it would be making its own version of Snow White and that Youtuber Brett Cooper would play the beloved princess in its film. The company just this week launched its own subscription app for kids, titled Bentkey, in which many members commented on Disney’s latest decisions and what their plan is for the future.

David Hand, a designer for Disney in the 1990s and the son of one of the original film’s directors, called many of Disney’s latest decisions “insulting.”

“It’s a whole different concept and I just totally disagree with it, and I know my dad and Walt would also very much disagree with it,” Hand said. He called it a “disgrace” that Disney is “trying to do something new with something that was such a great success earlier. … Their thoughts are just so radical now. They change the stories, they change the thought process of the characters … They’re making up new woke things and I’m just not into any of that. I find it quite frankly a bit insulting [what] they may have done with some of these classic films. … There’s no respect for what Disney did and what my dad did. … I think Walt and he would be turning in their graves.”

Brett Cooper, who Inside the Magic previously covered was taking over the role of Snow White in the film, said she was “raised on the original fairytale” and was looking forward to bringing the story to life.

Several publications pointed out instances in the original fairytale that may make the movie a little less kid-friendly.

“The Evil Stepmother will eat the heart of a boar, believing it to be Snow White’s, and a prince will make the step-mom wear a pair of red-hot iron slippers and dance until she literally dies,” Pajiba noted, speaking of the original fairytale.

It’s unclear how much The Daily Wire will follow the original fairytale that was laid out in the 1800s. Just as Disney took bits and pieces from the original fairytale when making the 1937 version, it’s very likely that the rivaling company will do the same.

Ultimately, it will be interesting to see the battle brewing between the “woke” and “anti-woke” versions of the story– not at the box office as they will not go head-to-head in any form or facet– but more with fan reactions, most of which seem to be heavily rooted on one side or another.

What are your thoughts on Snow White at Disney? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!