New Right-Wing Snow White Actress Taking Over, Starring in Another Live-Action Remake

After Rachel Zegler dominated the news cycle with her combative take on the classic Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) movie, despite being cast as the first Disney princess in the 2024 live-action remake, a new “anti-woke” version of Snow White — starring a right-wing actress — has been announced. And that’s not all she is starring in next year.

Disney’s stream of live-action remakes, of which Rob Marshall’s The Little Mermaid (2023) was the latest entry, will continue with next year’s Snow White (2024). An adaptation of Walt Disney’s first animated feature film, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Snow White will bring the first princess to the big screen in a whole new way.

And while the other live-action remakes of Disney classics (see: Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, and The Lion King) have stayed relatively close to the source material, Snow White is seemingly taking “adaptation” the furthest it can go. Starring West Side Story‘s Rachel Zegler as the eponymous princess Snow White, the movie is directed by Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man), with a screenplay by Greta Gerwig (Barbie) and Erin Cressida Wilson (The Girl on the Train).

The new Snow White already had hurdles to jump just by existing. It’s no secret that the Disney live-action remake regime has divided audiences over the years. From the early days of Maleficent (2014) and Cinderella (2015) to more recently, with the likes of Lady and the Tramp (2019), Pinocchio (2022), and Peter Pan & Wendy (2023), Disney’s effort to retell classic tales for new audiences is nearing oversaturation.

Then, when Latina actress Rachel Zegler was cast as the lead character, it once again ignited a debate over who could play these animated characters; a debate similar to the discourse that surrounded the casting of Halle Bailey as the flame-haired mermaid Ariel in The Little Mermaid.

And since her casting, Disney’s new version of Snow White has sparked a near-continuous stream of conversation over alleged choices the movie has made. First, this came with the news that Webb’s film was omitting the seven dwarfs (Grumpy, Sleepy, Dopey, Bashful, Doc, Sneezy, and Happy) in favor of a group of “magical creatures.”

Snow White‘s association with “woke” ideals, as some have come to call it, continued when Rachel Zegler made a series of comments surrounding the new musical motion picture. “I just mean that it’s no longer 1937,” Zegler told Variety at the D23 Expo 2022. “We absolutely wrote a Snow White that … she’s not going to be saved by the prince, and she’s not going to be dreaming about true love; she’s going to be dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be and that her late father told her that she could be if she were fearless, fair, brave and true.”

Zegler went viral again after a clip with ExtraTV started doing the rounds on social media. Here Zegler stated that the “original cartoon was made in 1937… and very evidently so.” The actress, who will next star in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (2023), went on to add that Disney’s classic animation focused on Snow White’s love story “with a guy that literally stalks her.”

The comments received backlash from fans who claimed that Snow White’s search for true love is enough and that not every woman in cinema needs to prove her worth by becoming a leader or rejecting love.

Rumors have spiraled over recent months about Zegler’s casting in the movie, as well as her position in other feature films, like Paddington 3 (2024). However, Zegler is still attached to Snow White, where she will star alongside Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen, Ansu Kabia as the Huntsman, Martin Klebba as Grumpy, and Andrew Burnap as Jonathan, the character allegedly replacing the prince from the animated film version.

A new Snow White actress rises.

Surprisingly, amidst all the Disney Snow White remake drama, a new version of Snow White has been announced and will also be released in 2024. Conservative news outlet The Daily Wire has announced that Snow White and the Evil Queen (2024) will come to its fledgling children’s subscription service, Bentkey, next year. Actress and right-wing commentator Brett Cooper has been cast as the titular character.

Cooper, who quit Hollywood to join The Daily Wire, currently hosts The Comments Section With Brett Cooper, where she offers opinions on current affairs to her 3.57 million subscribers.

The Daily Wire+ YouTube channel dropped the teaser trailer for their version of the Snow White story to mostly praise from fans desperate to see a more animated adjacent version of Snow White. Bentkey’s movie based on the tale of Snow White is seemingly the antithesis of Disney’s live-action remake, and judging by what production outlet is putting it out, will seemingly combat the “modern age” changes of Webb’s film.

And that’s not all. Brett Cooper has also been cast in another live-action remake, this time adapting a selection of books. Cooper will star in next year’s The Pendragon Cycle based on Stephen R. Lawhead’s book series, which features the novels “Taliesin” (1987), “Merlin” (1988), “Arthur” (1989), “Pendragon” (1994), “Grail” (1997), and “Avalon” (1999).

Cooper is cast as Ganieda in the series, which is directed by The Daily Wire CEO Jeremy Boering. The Pendragon Cycle will also star Tom Sharp as Merlin, Rose Reid as Charis, and James Arden as Taliesin.

