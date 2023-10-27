Disney Revokes Divisive Decision in ‘Snow White’ Remake With Latest Update

Rachel Zegler’s live-action remake continues to spark debate, as Disney has revoked a divisive decision in the movie.

Mirror, mirror on the wall, which is the most divisive movie of all? Let me answer that for you: it’s Disney’s latest live-action remake of the classic story that launched The Walt Disney Company into stardom, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937).

The live-action remake headlined by Rachel Zegler as Snow White and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen has been a hot topic for most of 2023, with the project receiving severe backlash and harsh criticism from fans and even members of the dwarf community, denouncing the movie for choosing a “woke” way to portray the classic fairytale.

The Rachel Zegler-led live-action adaptation of the beloved movie that launched Walt Disney and his animation studio to stardom has been controversial since the film announced Zegler’s lead role in 2021, similar to the racist backlash Halle Bailey’s casting in The Little Mermaid ignited.

The intense backlash of the upcoming live-action adaptation of the beloved Disney classic even sparked rumors of the movie’s cancellation, particularly after Zegler’s strong declarations about the film and Disney’s bold decision to leave little people out of the remake’s cast.

The rumors surrounding Zegler’s performance and the actress parting ways with different projects also led many to consider the project’s complete cancellation. However, Disney recently dropped a bomb, putting the divisive movie in the eye of the storm yet again.

A recent report revealed that The Walt Disney Company is drawing back from the divisive release, pushing the premiere date for Snow White for an entire year, from March 22, 2024, to March 21, 2025.

Pushing the movie’s premiere could be a result of the recent WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes that heavily impacted the entertainment industry — and put Disney CEO Bob Iger in the spotlight. However, it could also buy The Walt Disney Company a lot of time to repent and correct many details in the movie, including one of the most divisive decisions in the live-action remake, leaving the beloved seven dwarfs out of the film.

Per an image reportedly published by Disney and shared by theme park and entertainment journalist Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) via X (formerly known as Twitter), it appears that Disney has revoked the controversial decision of leaving Doc, Grumpy, Dopey, Bashful, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy out of the Rachel Zegler-led adaptation, as the beloved characters have appeared along with Zegler’s Snow White in the latest image of the movie.

You can see the first look at Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs below:

NEW: Disney’s Snow White has been pushed from March 22, 2024 to March 21, 2025. Disney also shared a first look at Snow White (Rachel Zegler) and (alphabetically) Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy.

NEW: Disney's Snow White has been pushed from March 22, 2024 to March 21, 2025. Disney also shared a first look at Snow White (Rachel Zegler) and (alphabetically) Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy. pic.twitter.com/7jgxGtb1Ri — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) October 27, 2023

As of this article’s publishing, the official reason for this drastic change was not specified by Gustin. Disney hasn’t addressed the divisive decision either, as the company has not released any official statements surrounding the film or its recent changes. Inside the Magic will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Disney’s highly anticipated live-action adaptation of Snow White is set to captivate audiences with its enchanting reimagining of the classic fairy tale. Directed by a team of visionary filmmakers led by Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man) — with a screenplay by Greta Gerwig (Barbie, Little Women) and Erin Cressida Wilson (The Girl on the Train, Men, Women & Children) — this cinematic masterpiece promises to bring a fresh perspective to the beloved story, combining cutting-edge visual effects with a stellar cast to breathe new life into the timeless tale, including Rachel Zegler (West Side Story) as the titular character and Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) as the Evil Queen.

What do you think of this update to Rachel Zegler's Snow White?