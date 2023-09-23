Rachel Zegler’s ‘Snow White’ Sparks Conversation With Latest Viral Leak

Disney’s upcoming live-action adaptation of Snow White continues to spark conversation, with the latest leak becoming viral online.

The Rachel Zegler-led live-action adaptation of the beloved movie that launched Walt Disney and his animation studio to stardom has been controversial since the film announced Zegler’s lead role in 2021, similar to the racist backlash Halle Bailey’s casting in The Little Mermaid ignited.

The intense backlash of the upcoming live-action adaptation of the beloved Disney classic even sparked rumors of the movie’s cancellation, particularly after Zegler’s strong declarations about the film and Disney’s bold decision to leave little people out of the remake’s cast.

And while the movie will “not be released as planned,” as the lead stated, it appears Disney is ready to go full steam ahead in promoting the divisive remake, as the latest leak has once again sparked conversation online.

Leaked images have surfaced from multiple sources online, showcasing the upcoming Snow White doll, likely to be a collectible produced by Mattel. The doll is reportedly set to be released alongside Disney’s upcoming remake of the classic Snow White story in which Zegler will take on the role of the first Disney princess — despite harsh backlash.

One of the accounts that posted the leaked images was Snow White News (@SnowWhiteNews), which shared them on X (formerly known as Twitter). The account commented that the leak had been confirmed to be an official look at the doll inspired by Rachel Zegler and that Mattel would produce it.

The doll, as shared by @SnowWhiteNews, showcases the iconic yellow, blue, and red dress of Snow White and an impressive likeness of the Latina actress with a red ribbon on her head and a red cape. The doll also fashions a silver heart-shaped necklace or locket, likely to play an essential part in the upcoming remake.

You can take a look at the leaked image as posted by @SnowWhiteNews on X (formerly Twitter) below:

Despite the backlash Zegler’s interpretation of the original Disney princess has historically received, images of this doll sparked positive reactions among fans, eager to add this doll to their collection and hoping that it represents a scene to be in the movie, original to the beloved classic.

Leaked images of Gal Gadot’s Evil Queen doll have also surfaced online, with the antagonist sporting her iconic purple dress and black and red cape.

Disney’s highly anticipated live-action adaptation of Snow White is set to captivate audiences with its enchanting reimagining of the classic fairy tale. Directed by a team of visionary filmmakers led by Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man) — with a screenplay by Greta Gerwig (Barbie, Little Women) and Erin Cressida Wilson (The Girl on the Train, Men, Women & Children) — this cinematic masterpiece promises to bring a fresh perspective to the beloved story, combining cutting-edge visual effects with a stellar cast to breathe new life into the timeless tale, including Rachel Zegler (West Side Story) as the titular character and Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) as the Evil Queen.

With stunning set designs, spellbinding costumes, and a captivating storyline, Disney’s Snow White is poised to be a must-see for fans of all ages. Stay tuned for a magical journey into a world where fantasy meets reality as Disney once again proves its mastery in crafting unforgettable cinematic experiences.

