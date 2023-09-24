Rachel Zegler’s ‘Snow White’, Other Remakes Allegedly Hindering “Fair Trade” in the Industry

Rachel Zegler’s Snow White came under fire again, as the movie and other remakes allegedly hinder “fair trade” in the industry.

Disney’s upcoming live-action adaptation of the movie that launched Walt Disney and his animation studio into stardom can’t seem to catch a break as the movie, led by Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, has once again been accused of negatively impacting the acting industry by hindering “fair trade.”

The live-action remake of Walt Disney’s first Disney Princess story — which recently reignited conversation online with its latest leak — has historically received harsh criticism since the film announced Zegler’s casting in the lead role in 2021, following similar racist backlash for the casting of Halle Bailey as Ariel in this year’s live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid.

However, while the casting of Latina actress Rachel Zegler as Snow White was frowned upon, Disney’s efforts to promote diversity — or as many call them, the company’s “wokeness” — triggered even more criticism against the company and the movie, even sparking rumors of its cancellation.

During a recent interview in The Adam Carolla Show, actor and comedian Brad Williams touched on how Disney’s live-action remake of the beloved classic and other remakes hinder fair opportunities for actors in the dwarf community.

Williams had previously come forward following actor Peter Dinklage’s comments on the divisive remake, stating that while the role of a dwarf in the movie was offensive, he needed the job. “That’s why I’m a stand-up comic. So I can get more work for myself and not have to worry about other people telling the story,” added the actor and comedian.

When asked about Hugh Grant’s casting in the upcoming remake Wonka featuring Timothée Chalamet, Williams commented he was “still mad” about the dwarf community being robbed of a job once again. “Now I’m pissed. And now I think I’m gonna go remake Nine Months, and I’m gonna remake it with an all-dwarf cast ’cause f**k you, Hugh Grant.”

The group then changed their focus to the Rachel Zegler-led remake of Snow White, saying that there was only one dwarf “and then a bunch of guys that are playing hacky sack in Portland. F***ing a******s.” The group then talked about how this decision promoted diversity and added women in the picture, which “is fine,” according to the comedian, who added, “By the way, there are diverse dwarves. There are black dwarves and female dwarves. Do that!”

Williams continued by saying he wasn’t sure if the characters were still being called “the seven dwarves, obviously ’cause they’re not.” “They’re being called like ‘Snow White and the seven magical beings’, and I imagine that six of them are just like, they have magical powers, and the dwarf’s power is that he’s a dwarf. Like that’s how he’s magical.”

The group continued to talk about how the movie industry should include minorities like members of the LGBTQIA+ community to play roles written for those communities before mentioning that Hugh Grant’s casting would create more jobs with the CGI teams that would have to shrink them.

Before moving into a different topic, Williams humorously responded to this with a valid statement, saying, “For every dwarf that you don’t hire on your Oompa-Loompa show, or your Snow White and the Seven Dwarves or your Elf or your Leprechaun, a member of the crew has to be a dwarf. It’s a fair trade. They still get work. They’re still in the industry.”

You can watch comedian Brad Williams’ comments in The Adam Carolla Show in the video below or by clicking here. Viewer discretion is advised; strong language is used in this video.

