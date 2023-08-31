Disney CEO Bob Iger Asked To Step Down

The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger again put his foot in his mouth regarding the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

After telling writers and actors that their demands were “not realistic” and “very, very damaging to the business,” Iger appeared to change his tune… That was until a recent report revealed that the “thin-skinned” Iger was outraged that the artists didn’t accept the studios’ offer and “stunned” that he was “vilified” for not wanting to give the writers a fair deal.

Iger was universally praised when he unexpectedly returned to replace unpopular former CEO Bob Chapek in November. The Walt Disney Company, particularly the Disney Parks division, is doing well financially under his leadership. But, the public perception of the corporation behind Mickey Mouse keeps dropping.

Following months of conservatives rallying against The Walt Disney Company for their so-called “woke” views, strike supporters are joining the anti-Iger brigade.

Many online call for Iger to resign. 66% of respondents to a recent Twitter/X poll agreed that Bob Iger needed to step down:

Others said instead of stepping down, the Disney executive could take a pay cut. From @TheRealRaceWood:

As Disney+ fails to reach profitability, writers and actors struggle to survive. The Walt Disney Company is losing millions as production and promotion halts but refuses to negotiate with the unions.

“What gets me is the hits they’re gonna take for halting productions will vastly outweigh the measly amount of money out of company profits the writers and actors are asking for,” said @sapphicjopper. “They’re digging themselves into a deeper hole, in more ways than one.”

“JUST PAY THE PEOPLE FOR THEIR WORK CORRECTLY,” @Minatos_Flash wrote.

“When you curse the writers for wanting .18 of 1% for their efforts… You are the bad guys,” @EvilTomHanks agreed.

The Screen Actors Guild and Writers Guild of America haven’t made any progress negotiating with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP). Follow Inside the Magic for updated coverage of The Walt Disney Company and ongoing strikes.

